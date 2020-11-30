Thanks to Creighton, Dana Altman's Oregon Ducks are coming to Omaha this week

Oregon coach Dana Altman said Monday he originally reached out to Creighton to see if he could schedule a game against his former team.
He didn’t get the Ducks-Jays matchup he’d hoped for.
But Altman is still coming back to Omaha to play two basketball games this week.
Oregon announced Monday it will take the floor at the CHI Health Center to face Missouri at 8 p.m. Wednesday and Seton Hall at 8 p.m. Friday. No fans will be permitted, outside of a limited players and coaches pass list. The games will be televised on FS1.
Altman told reporters Monday he’s just glad to have a chance to play. No. 21 Oregon has yet to make its season debut due to the impact of COVID-19.
And Altman is grateful for his old friends at CU, where he spent 16 years as the head coach.
“Creighton’s been unbelievable — very accommodating, trying to work with us, trying to help us out,” Altman said. “I really appreciate that. But it has been a scramble.”
That’s been a theme across college basketball since the season began Wednesday. The pandemic has canceled games and forced teams into quarantine, and it's left countless coaches finding creative ways to fill out their nonconference schedule.
Just add the bizarre Ducks-in-Omaha storyline to the list.
Here’s how it happened:
Oregon and Missouri were previously linked up for a potential game this season, possibly as part of a multi-team event on the East Coast. But neither team felt comfortable making that commitment given the unknowns, Altman said.
As for Seton Hall, the cross-country trip wasn't appealing.
“We didn’t want to go all the way to New Jersey. They didn’t want to come all the way to Oregon,” Altman said. “So we decided to meet in the middle and play in Omaha.”
Altman did say that Oregon is also operating as “kind of a back-up” plan for Creighton if one of its two games gets canceled this week. The Ducks are open to playing another team too, he said.
The Jays are scheduled to play UNO at 4 p.m. Tuesday and Kennesaw State at 4 p.m. Friday. Their nonconference schedule is currently full.
Creighton and Oregon haven’t met since the 2011 CBI finals.
Altman, a 2018 Creighton Hall of Fame inductee, last brought his Ducks squad to Omaha in the 2015 NCAA tournament. The Ducks won their first-round game against Oklahoma State before losing to No. 1 seed Wisconsin.
This week will also serve as a homecoming for two former Omaha high school standouts.
Oregon’s Lök Wur, out of Papio South, is set to make his college debut following a redshirt year. Missouri’s Ed Chang, a Papillion-La Vista product, joined the Tigers' roster this offseason after playing one year at San Diego State and another season at Salt Lake Community College.
