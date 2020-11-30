Thanks to Creighton, Dana Altman's Oregon Ducks are coming to Omaha this week

Oregon coach Dana Altman said Monday he originally reached out to Creighton to see if he could schedule a game against his former team.

He didn’t get the Ducks-Jays matchup he’d hoped for.

But Altman is still coming back to Omaha to play two basketball games this week.

Oregon announced Monday it will take the floor at the CHI Health Center to face Missouri at 8 p.m. Wednesday and Seton Hall at 8 p.m. Friday. No fans will be permitted, outside of a limited players and coaches pass list. The games will be televised on FS1.

Altman told reporters Monday he’s just glad to have a chance to play. No. 21 Oregon has yet to make its season debut due to the impact of COVID-19.

And Altman is grateful for his old friends at CU, where he spent 16 years as the head coach.

“Creighton’s been unbelievable — very accommodating, trying to work with us, trying to help us out,” Altman said. “I really appreciate that. But it has been a scramble.”

That’s been a theme across college basketball since the season began Wednesday. The pandemic has canceled games and forced teams into quarantine, and it's left countless coaches finding creative ways to fill out their nonconference schedule.