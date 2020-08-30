There are college teams in Nebraska playing this fall. And they're grateful for the chance

Midland found itself picked to finish fourth when the GPAC volleyball coaches released their preseason poll Wednesday.
The Warriors have the chance to live up to — or even exceed — those expectations. Just having a chance feels like a win in a year like this.
"You look at Nebraska, you look at Nebraska-Kearney, the (D-II) national runner-up, Wayne State, Creighton. All of those players would love to be in the gym right now, and they're not able to," Midland coach Paul Giesselmann said. "We have this opportunity given to us."
In a state filled with volleyball teams that are consistent contenders for national titles, the NAIA teams are the ones that will be playing matches this fall.
The GPAC teams can play their first matches on Sept. 5. They have been practicing since Aug. 15.
"I think one of our players said it best that this is the best feeling, 'I haven't been able to work out with my team in five months,'" Concordia volleyball coach Ben Boldt said of being back at practice. "When you're at practice, there's a sense of normalcy and there's a sense that, 'All right, I get to be back with my team again.' That's been very fun."
With that fun has come an array of safety precautions because of COVID-19. Giesselmann said his team is checked by Midland's medical staff before they enter the gym, and disinfecting is taking place throughout practices. Masks are common when teams are on the court.
"I've loved how our team has responded to this new challenge, to this new world we're living in," Giesselmann said. "Every decision you make outside of the gym affects everyone on the team. And I think there's where our team has been awesome."
Health protocols have led to some hurdles for the Hastings men's soccer team.
More than half of Hastings' roster are international players, and travel to the United States is more difficult than in years past. Coach Tim Bohnenkamp said six of his players last week were finishing up their 14-day travel quarantine after returning to Hastings.
"The unfortunate thing is we've been trying to do a lot of teaching and training and they can't be there. We're going to have to take our time with them," said Bohnenkamp, who added that as of Tuesday his team had just 18 healthy players. "We're not winning a national championship in September, but rather in April. November and April are when we want to be peaking."
Hastings, winner of the NAIA title in 2016, was the national runner-up last season. While the GPAC tournament is scheduled for November, the NAIA has moved its fall championships to next April and May.
Bohnenkamp said the safety protocols have curtailed some of his team-building activities. There haven't been usual outings to the bowling alley or miniature golf course, where players can get to know one another better.
"This year, we're making sure they're allowed only in three places — the classroom, the field or their home. The only time the players really get to know each other is on the field," Bohnenkamp said.
"On one hand I feel I have the easiest job in the world where you teach someone to kick a ball in a goal, but it's also been the most stressful time I've had in my life because these kids are expecting us to take care of them."
But despite additional protocols, the GPAC teams are on track to compete this fall. And Boldt said that's something that isn't lost on his team.
"It's something we're definitely thankful for," he said. "Hopefully we don't let the opportunity pass us by and we take full advantage of it."
Midland is slated to host Missouri Baptist and Grand View — both finished in the top 12 in NAIA's final poll last year — in its opener Sept. 5. And Giesselmann is looking forward to his team playing out the season.
"But as I told the players, we all have to do our part to make this happen," Giesselmann said. "We've told our players on a regular basis that two words are going to be imperative this year — that's flexibility and adaptability."
In other Midlands notes:
» Concordia was picked third in the GPAC volleyball preseason poll behind Northwestern and Jamestown, which both finished in the top six in last year's final NAIA poll. Last season, Concordia went 25-8 and reached the NAIA tournament's round of 16 for the first time. The Bulldogs return four of their five all-conference players.
"Typically this team hasn't had a target on its back. We're kind of embracing this role that we've earned this target on our backs," Boldt said.
» The GPAC also released its soccer preseason polls. Hastings received 10 of the 12 first-place votes and is the favorite on the men's side. Morningside is second, Midland and Briar Cliff tied for third and Concordia is fifth.
On the women's side, Midland, coming off a 17-2-2 season, is the favorite as it received 10 of the 13 first-place votes. Jamestown was second, while Hastings was third.
» Bellevue was picked to finish second in the North Star Athletic Association's preseason volleyball poll behind Viterbo. Bellevue, coming off a 28-10 season, returns five starters and 11 letterwinners. Leading the way is first-team All-America setter Olivia Galas and second-team All-American Sierra Athen.
