There are college teams in Nebraska playing this fall. And they're grateful for the chance

"This year, we're making sure they're allowed only in three places — the classroom, the field or their home. The only time the players really get to know each other is on the field," Bohnenkamp said.

"On one hand I feel I have the easiest job in the world where you teach someone to kick a ball in a goal, but it's also been the most stressful time I've had in my life because these kids are expecting us to take care of them."

But despite additional protocols, the GPAC teams are on track to compete this fall. And Boldt said that's something that isn't lost on his team.

"It's something we're definitely thankful for," he said. "Hopefully we don't let the opportunity pass us by and we take full advantage of it."

Midland is slated to host Missouri Baptist and Grand View — both finished in the top 12 in NAIA's final poll last year — in its opener Sept. 5. And Giesselmann is looking forward to his team playing out the season.

"But as I told the players, we all have to do our part to make this happen," Giesselmann said. "We've told our players on a regular basis that two words are going to be imperative this year — that's flexibility and adaptability."

In other Midlands notes: