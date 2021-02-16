Trey Brown and Zach Imig won titles at Gretna. Now they're doing it at Morningside

Trey Brown and Zach Imig didn’t necessarily talk about it, but they knew how they wanted it to play out.
Teammates at Gretna, both looked to move on to play college basketball — all the better if they ended up at the same place. Morningside coach Jim Sykes made sure they remained teammates.
“They were such good friends, we thought if we could get one to lean our way, we could get two,” Sykes said. “I remember sitting at Gretna High School, talking with them, telling them if you come to Morningside, we’re going to win. And thankfully that came true.”
Now seniors at Morningside, Brown and Imig have played integral roles in the Mustangs winning four straight GPAC regular-season titles. Morningside has compiled a 104-17 record the past four years.
This season, the Mustangs are 20-3 with Imig and Brown leading the charge. Brown, a 6-foot-7 center, leads the team in scoring (17.1), rebounding (11.1) and blocked shots (1.0), while Imig, a 6-3 guard, leads in assists (5.1) and steals (1.6) and is second in scoring (12.6) and rebounding (7.4).
“They’ve had an impact on our program,” Sykes said. “Without those guys, we’d definitely be a different basketball team.”
Added Brown of Imig: “Any move he makes on the court, I can predict. I’m sure it’s the same with him.”
Both have scored more than 1,200 points at Morningside. But before winning conference titles in Sioux City, they were winning state titles at Gretna. The Dragons defeated Scottsbluff in the 2016 and ‘17 Class B finals — as seniors, Brown and Imig both had double-doubles in the 2017 final.
So after that, Imig said they “wanted to go somewhere we could make a difference.” Even if it wasn’t guaranteed they’d end up at the same school.
“We never really discussed it like, ‘Hey, where are you going?’ “ Brown said. “We both knew we wanted to (play at the same college), it just was never a conversation we had together.”
They both found a home at Morningside.
Imig has made 109 career starts and is in the school’s top 10 in scoring with 1,458 points. He has more than 700 rebounds and 460 assists.
“And he’s probably doing a lot of things that don’t show up on the stat sheet,” Sykes said. “He guards the other team’s best player and he plays about 35 minutes per game, so he’s putting a lot of miles on.”
And Sykes knows Imig’s capabilities of playing different roles. Midway through this season, he moved Imig from a wing to the point. Imig’s nearly had a triple-double three times in the past six games.
“I’m glad to fill whatever position I need to for the team,” Imig said.
Brown has 1,213 career points, even though he started just one game before this season. He backed up All-American Tyler Borchers, who scored more than 1,900 career points before graduating last season.
Still, Brown saw ample minutes — he averaged 10.5 points and 5.2 rebounds last season — as a reserve as he learned from Borchers. Now Brown’s thriving in a starting role, shooting 62.3% from the field and recording 16 double-doubles, second-most in the NAIA. He’s had double-doubles in 10 of the past 11 games.
“He’s just a tremendously hard worker and just focuses on what he can do and bring to the table,” Imig said.
Added Sykes of Brown: “That guy has a motor. For a big body, he gets up and down the floor. He can run with anybody.”
The roster for the Mustangs, who have one regular-season game left before starting postseason play, is dotted with players from the metro area. Also in the rotation are Trey Powers from Omaha Gross, who averages 7.7 points a game; Bellevue East’s Joey Skoff, who averages 5.7; and Gretna’s Ely Doble, who averages 4.6.