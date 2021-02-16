Trey Brown and Zach Imig won titles at Gretna. Now they're doing it at Morningside

Both have scored more than 1,200 points at Morningside. But before winning conference titles in Sioux City, they were winning state titles at Gretna. The Dragons defeated Scottsbluff in the 2016 and ‘17 Class B finals — as seniors, Brown and Imig both had double-doubles in the 2017 final.

So after that, Imig said they “wanted to go somewhere we could make a difference.” Even if it wasn’t guaranteed they’d end up at the same school.

“We never really discussed it like, ‘Hey, where are you going?’ “ Brown said. “We both knew we wanted to (play at the same college), it just was never a conversation we had together.”

They both found a home at Morningside.

Imig has made 109 career starts and is in the school’s top 10 in scoring with 1,458 points. He has more than 700 rebounds and 460 assists.

“And he’s probably doing a lot of things that don’t show up on the stat sheet,” Sykes said. “He guards the other team’s best player and he plays about 35 minutes per game, so he’s putting a lot of miles on.”

And Sykes knows Imig’s capabilities of playing different roles. Midway through this season, he moved Imig from a wing to the point. Imig’s nearly had a triple-double three times in the past six games.