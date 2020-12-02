Two former Papillion standouts met again in Missouri's win over Oregon — in Omaha

Ed Chang found out a few days ago that he and his Missouri Tigers were scheduled to play in his hometown, and he didn’t believe it.

Even after an assistant confirmed the news, Chang hesitated to get too excited — the pandemic routinely spoils plans, especially in the early going of the college basketball season.

But the homecoming did take place Wednesday at CHI Heath Center.

The former Papillion-La Vista standout made a trip back to Omaha for an impromptu neutral-site game against No. 21 Oregon — which has another local product, Lök Wur, on its roster. The Ducks are also coached by Dana Altman, who spent 16 years as Creighton’s coach and arranged the game based on his CU connections.

There were no fans in the stands. So that dampened the experience a bit. Missouri led most of the way in an 83-75 win.

But Wur made his college debut Wednesday after redshirting last year. Chang, meanwhile, didn’t step onto the court, but he’ll still cherish the memory.

“It’s the last thing I expected and it caught me by surprise,” Chang said before the game. “Just knowing that I’m coming back to my city, and knowing the support I get — it means a lot.”