Two Huskers and a Bluejay selected to USA Volleyball's U21 national team

USA Volleyball's under-21 national team at the Pan American Cup will have local ties with two Huskers and a Bluejay on the 12-player roster.

Libero Lexi Rodriguez will be the team's captain, while fellow Husker Bekka Allick and Creighton outside hitter Norah Sis also were selected for the team.

The U.S. team will travel to La Paz, Baja California Sur, Mexico for the U21 Pan American Cup beginning Tuesday. The U.S. will compete in a pool with Argentina, Canada and Costa Rica.

That trio was chosen from a training team of 20 that has been woring out in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Rodriguez, who was a first-team All-American as a freshman last season, returns after playing for the U20 national team that placed fifth at last year's FIVB World Championship in Netherlands.

Allick is one of five players on the team who played on last year's U18 national team that took bronze at the FIVB World Championship in Mexico.​

Sis, meanwhile, is the fourth Bluejay in the last five years to play with USA Volleyball. The Papillion-La Vista graduate is coming off a tremendous freshman year with the Bluejays. Sis led Creighton with 3.75 kills per set and was named an AVCA third-team All-American as the Bluejays went 31-4 and won the Big East regular-season and tournament titles.

