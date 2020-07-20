University of Nebraska at Kearney delaying start of fall sports because of pandemic

"This is very challenging and creates some difficulties, but delaying the start of our seasons gives us hope that there will be games this fall," UNK Athletic Director Marc Bauer said. "We need sports on this campus and in our community because it pulls us together. It's been an empty feeling the last four months with no practices or games. At the same time, we know we have to move forward in a way that's safe and protects the health of everybody."

The NCAA approved a rule that fall sports may have split seasons, with teams playing a portion of their schedules in one semester and competing for championships in another. The MIAA will address scheduling of conference championships at a later date.

"Our plan right now is to pick up games we lose in the fall and finish our seasons by playing those games in the spring," Bauer said.

UNK football, for example, is scheduled to play seven games in October and November and three in the spring. Those three games, against Northwest Missouri, Lincoln and Central Missouri, were supposed to be played in September.

Nine of the 23 Division II conferences have canceled fall seasons, so Lynn said he figured adjustments would be made to UNK's schedule. But a season of games in the fall and spring will take programs into uncharted territory.