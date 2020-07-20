University of Nebraska at Kearney delaying start of fall sports because of pandemic

Josh Lynn envisioned what a season-opening showdown with Northwest Missouri State could have looked like on his home field this fall.
Lynn's UNK football team upset the then-No. 7 Bearcats 24-17 last October, marking the first time in program history the Lopers had defeated an NCAA Division II top-10 team. UNK went on to win a bowl and finish 7-5, its first winning season since 2011.
"For us to keep going where we wanted to, we were excited," Lynn said of starting the season against the Bearcats. "It would be a good home opener. Now, it's completely different."
UNK and Northwest now are scheduled to play in the spring in what is anticipated to be the restart to the Division II season. Because of COVID-19, the MIAA announced Monday a plan to delay the start of all its athletic practices until the week of Aug. 31 and the start of competition until the week of Sept. 28. The plan was approved unanimously by chancellors and presidents of the MIAA's 14 schools.
"The plan allows our student-athletes to get back on campus and get acclimated with the student body before we begin practices and competition," MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy said in a statement.
For UNK, this means football, volleyball, cross country, women's golf, women's soccer and women's tennis will start about a month later than expected.
"This is very challenging and creates some difficulties, but delaying the start of our seasons gives us hope that there will be games this fall," UNK Athletic Director Marc Bauer said. "We need sports on this campus and in our community because it pulls us together. It's been an empty feeling the last four months with no practices or games. At the same time, we know we have to move forward in a way that's safe and protects the health of everybody."
The NCAA approved a rule that fall sports may have split seasons, with teams playing a portion of their schedules in one semester and competing for championships in another. The MIAA will address scheduling of conference championships at a later date.
"Our plan right now is to pick up games we lose in the fall and finish our seasons by playing those games in the spring," Bauer said.
UNK football, for example, is scheduled to play seven games in October and November and three in the spring. Those three games, against Northwest Missouri, Lincoln and Central Missouri, were supposed to be played in September.
Nine of the 23 Division II conferences have canceled fall seasons, so Lynn said he figured adjustments would be made to UNK's schedule. But a season of games in the fall and spring will take programs into uncharted territory.
"I think you have to approach it like a basketball season," Lynn said. "It's important what you do with the football side, but also the academic side. This will be the first time ever we're going to have to have your players both semesters.
"And I've never played a season where there's been a break. There's a lot of uncertainty how you handle a football team during that off time."
UNK volleyball coach Rick Squiers said earlier this summer he told his team flexibility would never be a more important attribute than when it comes to sudden changes to schedules because of the pandemic.
Monday's MIAA announcement was the most recent example.
"It's going to change often and the ones that handle that the best are going to be the ones who are successful," Squiers said.
UNK's volleyball team, which was the national runner-up last season and is returning most of its lineup, now will play its five matches scheduled for September in the spring.
Splitting the volleyball season may not be as big a challenge as football. College volleyball teams normally play a spring exhibition schedule, and before college, players would compete for club teams in the spring.
"I imagine those games (next spring) will have a different flavor if they're real games," Squiers said.
He added it's a positive the MIAA still expects a 2020-21 season. He said his players have been around campus this summer and physically are ready for the season.
"But right now, the challenge is psychological," Squiers said. "They're just not sure what is going to happen."
UNK Football Schedule 2020
Oct. 3 – Missouri Western, 1 p.m. (Cope Stadium)
Oct. 10 – Pittsburg State, 2 p.m. (Cope Stadium)
Oct. 17 – at Washburn, 1 p.m.
Oct. 24 – Central Oklahoma, 2 p.m. (Cope Stadium)
Oct. 31 – at Northeastern State, 2 p.m.
Nov. 7 – at Missouri Southern, 2 p.m.
Nov. 14 – Fort Hays State, 1 p.m. (Cope Stadium)
Spring TBD – Northwest Missouri State (Cope Stadium)
Spring TBD – at Lincoln University
Spring TBD – at Central Missouri
UNK Volleyball Schedule 2020-21
Oct. 2 – Northwest Missouri State, 6 p.m. (Health and Sports Center
Oct. 3 – Missouri Western, TBD (Health and Sports Center)
Oct. 9 – at Central Missouri, 6 p.m.
Oct. 13 – at Washburn, 6 p.m.
Oct. 16 – Pittsburg State, 6 p.m. (Health and Sports Center)
Oct. 17 – Missouri Southern, 1 p.m. (Health and Sports Center)
Oct. 17 – neutral vs Fort Hays State, 7 p.m. (TBD)
Oct. 20 – at Emporia State, 6 p.m.
Oct. 24 – Central Oklahoma, 11 a.m. (Wichita, Kansas)
Oct. 24 – at Newman, 8 p.m. (Wichita, Kansas)
Oct. 30 – at Missouri Western, 7 p.m.
Oct. 31 – at Northwest Missouri State, 6 p.m.
Nov. 7 – Central Missouri, 3 p.m. (Health and Sports Center)
Nov. 13 – at Missouri Southern, 6 p.m.
Nov. 14 – at Pittsburg State, TBD
Spring TBD – Fort Hays State (Health and Sports Center)
Spring TBD – Emporia State (Health and Sports Center)
Spring TBD – Washburn (Health and Sports Center)
Spring TBD – at Newman (Hays, Kansas)
Spring TBD – at Central Oklahoma
UNK Women’s Soccer Schedule 2020
Oct. 2 – Newman University, 2 p.m. (Cope Stadium)
Oct. 4 – Central Oklahoma, 1 p.m. (Cope Stadium)
Oct. 9 – Northwest Missouri State, 5:30 p.m. (Cope Stadium)
Oct. 11 – Missouri Western, 1 p.m. (Cope Stadium)
Oct. 16 – at Missouri Southern, TBD
Oct. 18 – at Central Missouri, 1 p.m.
Oct. 23 – at Northeastern State, TBD
Oct. 25 – at Rogers State, TBD
Oct. 30 or Nov. 1 – Fort Hays State, TBD (Cope Stadium)
Spring TBD – Central Community College – Columbus (Cope Stadium)
Spring TBD – Washburn (Cope Stadium)
Spring TBD – at Fort Hays State
Spring TBD – Emporia State (Cope Stadium)
Spring TBD – Washburn (Cope Stadium)
