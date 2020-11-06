UNK and Chadron State will renew their football rivalry this weekend

"When we took this thing over, that was something we couldn't do. I'm really happy how we've developed, not just our offensive line but on the defensive line," said Lynn, who took over the program in 2017. "(Last Saturday) I thought we played better on the line on both sides of the ball."

Dual-threat quarterback TJ Davis finished all four touchdown drives with short runs. The sophomore also was 5 of 10 for 154 yards, completing passes of 32, 43 and 58 yards.

"That's what we've been missing the last couple of years, the big-play threat," Lynn said. "TJ, when he was a freshman, he wasn't throwing the ball like he needed. Obviously he's done a good job of working it out and getting the confidence and becoming a really good passer in our offense.

"For us, we need to be able to throw the ball when we want to and not when we have to."

UNK's defense surrendered some big plays last weekend and Chadron's offense also has those big-play capabilities. Dalton Holst has thrown for more than 8,000 yards in his career, while Jalen Starks, a transfer from UCLA, has rushed for five touchdowns in the past two games.