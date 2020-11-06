UNK and Chadron State will renew their football rivalry this weekend

The pandemic greatly altered UNK's schedule, but that opened the door to renewing an old rivalry.
For the first time since 2011, UNK (1-0) and Chadron State (2-1) will square off in football. The teams had played 16 years in a row before the Lopers joined the MIAA. UNK holds a 48-21-1 edge in the series.
"I think I got more texts and phone calls about the Chadron game than any other game," UNK coach Josh Lynn said. "That shows the quality of the rival and that two of the three Division II teams in the state are going to play each other."
Kickoff will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Kearney's Foster Field. Due to the pandemic, crowd capacity will be 25%.
"I tell you, we're the hottest ticket in town right now," Lynn said.
Anticipation for the renewed rivalry grew after the Lopers opened their abbreviated four-game schedule with a 31-26 road win over Pittsburg State last Saturday. UNK had lost 12 straight games in that series, and the win was its first over the Gorillas since 1983.
UNK capped a 16-play, 95-yard touchdown drive just before halftime for a 10-7 halftime lead and never trailed again as its offense consistently moved the ball.
As usual, Lynn's offense relies on its run game. The Lopers ran it 66 times for 287 yards at Pittsburg, with Dayton Sealey leading the way with 105 yards on 21 carries. UNK has rushed for at least 270 yards in each of its last six games.
"When we took this thing over, that was something we couldn't do. I'm really happy how we've developed, not just our offensive line but on the defensive line," said Lynn, who took over the program in 2017. "(Last Saturday) I thought we played better on the line on both sides of the ball."
Dual-threat quarterback TJ Davis finished all four touchdown drives with short runs. The sophomore also was 5 of 10 for 154 yards, completing passes of 32, 43 and 58 yards.
"That's what we've been missing the last couple of years, the big-play threat," Lynn said. "TJ, when he was a freshman, he wasn't throwing the ball like he needed. Obviously he's done a good job of working it out and getting the confidence and becoming a really good passer in our offense.
"For us, we need to be able to throw the ball when we want to and not when we have to."
UNK's defense surrendered some big plays last weekend and Chadron's offense also has those big-play capabilities. Dalton Holst has thrown for more than 8,000 yards in his career, while Jalen Starks, a transfer from UCLA, has rushed for five touchdowns in the past two games.
Chadron coach Jay Long was a player for the Eagles in the 1990s when CSC and UNK were meeting annually. Long said it's unique that four of the five games on Chadron's schedule are against rivals — both of the Eagles' wins this fall have been against South Dakota Mines.
And both coaches are just glad a game could be arranged. Chadron and UNK are two of the few Division II teams playing games this fall.
"And it's free football. They don't lose any eligibility and they get a chance to go out and compete at a high level," Lynn said. "That's valuable reps for guys."
Other games Saturday
Midland (4-3) at Doane (2-4), 1 p.m.: Midland saw its four-game win streak snapped last week as Northwestern controlled the Warriors 43-14. Trevor Havlovic was a defensive standout in the loss, recording 15 tackles. Doane, idle last week, is looking to break a three-game losing streak.
Morningside (6-0) at Concordia (4-2), 1: Morningside survived a major scare last weekend as a Tyler Wingert interception near the goal line with a minute left secured a 35-30 win over Dordt. Concordia lost 41-14 to Dordt two weeks ago. Morningside's offense averages 50 points a game, while Concordia's defense allows 19.8.
Northwestern (5-1) at Hastings (2-4), 1: Northwestern won its fifth straight last week as QB Tyson Kooima accounted for 433 yards and five touchdowns against Midland. Hastings also is coming off a huge performance as it outyarded Jamestown 524-218. Tyree Nesmith rushed for a career-high 191 yards, while John Zamora threw for 233 yards and a career-high three TDs.
Jamestown (0-5) at Briar Cliff (1-5), 1: The teams at the bottom of the GPAC standings meet. Both offenses have struggled as Jamestown averages 11.4 points a game, Briar Cliff 8.8.
