UNK football coach Josh Lynn leaves Lopers, joins West Texas A&M staff

Sam McKewon, Tom Shatel and Dirk Chatelain look at Nebraska's decision to retain offensive line coach Donovan Raiola.

Josh Lynn, who has been UNK's football coach since 2017, is stepping down to join the staff at West Texas A&M, UNK announced Tuesday afternoon.

Lynn compiled a 33-25 record with the Lopers as he guided a resurgence in the program's success.

UNK had won one game in the two years before Lynn arrived He led the Lopers to a win in the Mineral Bowl in 2019 and took them to the NCAA Division II playoffs for the first time in 10 years in 2021.

This past season, UNK went 8-3, barely missing the playoffs. Lynn's teams were led by quarterback TJ Davis, who was named a second-team All-American the past two seasons. Davis rushed and passed for more than 1,000 yards each of those two years and is eligible to return for his super-senior season.

"This is a hard day for Loper football because Coach Lynn means so much to us," UNK A.D. Marc Bauer said in a release. "Josh helped elevate our program and built it into a nationally ranked playoff team."

UNK will begin an immediate national search for his replacement.

Lynn, who is from New Mexico, joins a NCAA Division II West Texas A&M squad that went 5-6 this fall.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

