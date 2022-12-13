UNK football coach Josh Lynn leaves Lopers, joins West Texas A&M staff

Josh Lynn, who has been UNK's football coach since 2017, is stepping down to join the staff at West Texas A&M, UNK announced Tuesday afternoon.

Lynn compiled a 33-25 record with the Lopers as he guided a resurgence in the program's success.

UNK had won one game in the two years before Lynn arrived He led the Lopers to a win in the Mineral Bowl in 2019 and took them to the NCAA Division II playoffs for the first time in 10 years in 2021.

This past season, UNK went 8-3, barely missing the playoffs. Lynn's teams were led by quarterback TJ Davis, who was named a second-team All-American the past two seasons. Davis rushed and passed for more than 1,000 yards each of those two years and is eligible to return for his super-senior season.

"This is a hard day for Loper football because Coach Lynn means so much to us," UNK A.D. Marc Bauer said in a release. "Josh helped elevate our program and built it into a nationally ranked playoff team."

UNK will begin an immediate national search for his replacement.

Lynn, who is from New Mexico, joins a NCAA Division II West Texas A&M squad that went 5-6 this fall.