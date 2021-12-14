 Skip to main content
UNK football coach Josh Lynn signs contract extension
UNK football coach Josh Lynn has signed a contract extension that will keep him with the Lopers through the 2025 season, Athletic Director Marc Bauer announced Tuesday.

The new contract takes effect on Jan. 1 and includes a salary increase with an incentive package for Lynn, the 2021 MIAA coach of the year, and his coaching staff. The deal runs to Dec. 31, 2025.

UNK's record has improved each season under Lynn, who was hired in 2017. The Lopers finished 10-3 this season and went to the NCAA Division II playoffs for the first time in a decade, posting a victory over Western Colorado in the first round — the second D-II playoff win in program history.​

