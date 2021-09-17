UNK football is ranked for first time in 10 years, but Lopers aren't content with that

There's now a number attached to UNK. Two weeks into the season, though, the Lopers aren't concerned about that.

UNK rallied for a 28-17 win at then-No. 23 Pittsburg State last Saturday. That earned the Lopers the 23rd spot in this week's Division II poll — the first time since 2011 that UNK has been ranked.

"Everyone (on the team) kind of noticed it and saw things on social media," inside linebacker Jacey Nutter said. "It's cool to get that recognition, but we're focused on other things."

One thing UNK is focused on is becoming a consistent winner again.

The Lopers went 10-2 in 2011 and finished the season ranked 10th. But they had losing records the next seven years before going 7-5 in 2019.

After going 2-0 in a COVID-shortened 2020, UNK is off to a 2-0 start this fall. The Lopers host 2-0 Washburn, which is receiving votes in the poll, at 1 p.m. Saturday. UNK has beaten the Ichabods once since joining the MIAA in 2012.

"We got to show up to play," UNK coach Josh Lynn said. "I think they're one of the most physical teams in the conference. We got to continue to do what we do and play Loper football."