UNK football is ranked for first time in 10 years, but Lopers aren't content with that

There's now a number attached to UNK. Two weeks into the season, though, the Lopers aren't concerned about that.
UNK rallied for a 28-17 win at then-No. 23 Pittsburg State last Saturday. That earned the Lopers the 23rd spot in this week's Division II poll — the first time since 2011 that UNK has been ranked.
"Everyone (on the team) kind of noticed it and saw things on social media," inside linebacker Jacey Nutter said. "It's cool to get that recognition, but we're focused on other things."
One thing UNK is focused on is becoming a consistent winner again.
The Lopers went 10-2 in 2011 and finished the season ranked 10th. But they had losing records the next seven years before going 7-5 in 2019.
After going 2-0 in a COVID-shortened 2020, UNK is off to a 2-0 start this fall. The Lopers host 2-0 Washburn, which is receiving votes in the poll, at 1 p.m. Saturday. UNK has beaten the Ichabods once since joining the MIAA in 2012.
"We got to show up to play," UNK coach Josh Lynn said. "I think they're one of the most physical teams in the conference. We got to continue to do what we do and play Loper football."
UNK should have momentum after its win at Pittsburg. The Lopers trailed 17-7 at halftime before TJ Davis threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Michael Koch, a 44-yarder to Montrez Jackson and secured the win with a 3-run TD run with three minutes left.
Davis, a 1,000-yard rusher as a freshman in 2019, finished with 105 yards rushing and 198 passing.
"He's a great runner and that's what we do offensively," Lynn said. "But I think he's a little underrated in the passing game. He's a developed quarterback. He can hurt you with his arm, but we haven't had to do that very often.
"He's done a good job of working to become a complete quarterback. That's a credit to him."
Nutter, meanwhile, was part of a defense that shut out the Gorillas after halftime. Nutter finished with nine tackles, then his first collegiate interception with 1:43 left secured the win. The senior who played eight-man football for Sandhills/Thedford leads the team with 16 tackles this season.
"He's done a good job of developing within our schemes. And he developed physically in the weight room," Lynn said. "He's a hard-nosed kid, he really knows how to work."
Zach Schlager, a McCook grad who played for Colorado State and Nebraska before transferring to UNK in the offseason, added 12 tackles and an interception last week.
Lynn said Schlager has been a good fit with the Lopers, who overall are a very experienced squad. Thirty-seven players have been a part of the program for at least four years, including eight graduate students and eight "super seniors."
"Coming into the season, we had very high expectations for ourselves," Nutter said. "Hopefully we can keep moving forward and take the momentum into this game and the weeks to come."
Other games Saturday
Peru State (2-1) at Baker (2-1), 1 p.m.: Peru handled 17th-ranked Benedictine 45-21 last week, when the Bobcats dominated time of possession 40:36-19:24. Joey Dominguez threw for 220 yards and three TDs. Baker dropped from seventh to 12th in the NAIA after it lost 31-14 to No. 4 Grand View.
Concordia (1-1) at Dordt (1-1), 1 p.m.: Concordia scored its most points since 2001 in its 61-21 win over Briar Cliff. Concordia also gained 550 yards of offense while Dordt gained 738 against Hastings.
Dakota Wesleyan (1-1) at Midland (1-2), 1 p.m.: Midland plays at home again after two heartbreaking losses there already — 38-36 to Sterling and in overtime to Northwestern. Kenneth Carr had seven catches for 174 yards against Northwestern. Wesleyan has allowed nine points in its two games.
Jamestown (1-1) at Hastings (0-2), 1 p.m.: Hastings lost the first two weeks to nationally ranked Northwestern and Dordt. Now it faces Jamestown and QB Cade Torgerson, who threw for 343 yards in last week's win over Mount Marty.
Mount Marty (0-2) at Morningside (2-0), 1 p.m.: Morningside is off to another dominant start, outscoring its two opponents 119-21. Austin Johnson had 261 yards receiving last week against Doane. Mount Marty scored nine points in its first two games.
Nebraska Wesleyan (2-0) at Central (2-0), 1 p.m.: Wesleyan and Central play for the second time in less than six months — Central won 37-19 in Wesleyan's only game played during the 2020-21 season. Carter Terry threw for 290 yards in last week's 20-19 win at Augsburg. Central averages 57.5 points per game.
Northwest Missouri State (1-0) at Central Missouri (0-2), 1 p.m.: A stingy defense led Northwest to a win in its opener before last week's game against Lincoln was canceled by COVID-19 protocols. Central Missouri, 11-2 in 2019, opened with losses to Pittsburg State and Washburn.
Doane (1-1) at Northwestern (3-0), 1:30 p.m.: Northwestern remained No. 2 in the NAIA poll after outlasting Midland 35-29 in OT. Blake Fryar threw for 332 yards. Doane is coming off a 52-14 loss to No. 3 Morningside.
Minot State (0-2) at Wayne State (1-1), 6 p.m.: Wayne lost 38-28 at Bemidji last week, but the Wildcats showed a balanced offense: Tavian Willis threw for 203 yards and Jacob Keiser rushed for 77. Minot has been outscored 98-10 through two games.
South Dakota Mines (2-0) at Chadron State (0-2), 6:30 p.m.: The Eagles try to get on track against a defense that allowed 77 yards in last week's 52-7 win over Mayville. Chadron led Angelo State 24-0 in the first half before losing 28-24 last week.
