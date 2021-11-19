UNK football's first playoff game in 10 years sends excitement through team and town

Dayton Sealey has been a part of UNK's rebuild since 2016, so waiting a few extra minutes for a milestone didn't bother him much.

The senior running back sat with his teammates at a watch party last Sunday, waiting for their squad to be selected for the NCAA Division II playoffs. The bracket's 28th and final team announced was the Lopers.

"We were anticipating (getting) that last spot, but you're never for sure until you see your name up there," Sealey said.

It's the first time since 2011 that the Lopers have made the playoffs — that was UNK's last season in the RMAC before joining the MIAA. On Saturday in the opening round, the Lopers (9-2) play at former RMAC opponent Western Colorado (10-1) at 2 p.m.

"Definitely means a lot," Sealey said. "They recruited a ton of us my freshman year. The big selling point to all of us was you can be the group that changes the program. I think for a lot of us that's what sold us on UNK."

The Hastings St. Cecilia grad said there are about nine players still on the team from that recruiting class. UNK went winless in 2015 and 1-10 in 2016 when they were freshmen, but there's been steady improvements.