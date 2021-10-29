UNK hopes to get another program-building win against Northwest Missouri State

UNK showed progress its first three seasons under coach Josh Lynn, then a watershed moment.
The Lopers upset seventh-ranked Northwest Missouri State midway through 2019, never trailing in a 24-17 victory. It was the program's first win over a Division II top-10 team — UNK moved up to DII in 1990.
"Any win against them is good with the way they play. They're kind of the gold standard of Division II," Lynn said. "That game maybe generated a little bit of a spark for us, maybe building momentum. It's a program builder."
The Lopers get another shot at the Bearcats, this time with a lot on the line.
UNK, 7-1 and ranked No. 17, plays at No. 8 Northwest (6-1) at 2 p.m. Saturday. Northwest was fifth and UNK seventh in this week's regional rankings, which decide DII playoff teams, and they're the only one-loss teams in the MIAA.
That day in 2019, TJ Davis rushed for 100 yards and threw for 125. It was part of a freshman season when he rushed for 1,034 yards and threw for 861.
"(That win) gave us confidence, allowed us to see what we're capable of," Davis said.
The Lopers played two games — both wins — in a COVID-shortened 2020. But Davis has continued to blossom this fall.
He's rushed for 830 yards and 13 touchdowns while completing 64.6% of his passes for 1,573 yards and 15 TDs. He leads DII in passing efficiency (201.4) and yards per pass attempt (12.12).
The Lopers primarily like to move the ball on the ground, but Davis' passing has kept defenses honest. Seven of his TD passes have covered 30 yards or more.
Davis thinks UNK, which returned most of its starting lineup, is a more complete team now.
"It was a long COVID season and that allowed us to mature as a team," Davis said.
The Lopers showed that maturity after their loss Oct. 2, when rival Fort Hays State rallied in the final 17 minutes to turn a 35-14 deficit into a 42-35 win. Since then, UNK has won three straight.
"I think sometimes in football a loss is a good thing, in certain respects," Lynn said. "Don't get me wrong, you want to win every game. But sometimes that wakes you up. Our guys have kinda learned from experience."
That experience will be tested by a Northwest program that has never lost to UNK at home. The Bearcats are 111-10 at home since 2001, and they are fourth in the nation this season in scoring defense, allowing 9.1 points per game.
"What Northwest does with its defense, it's probably one of the best defenses I've seen in Division II," Lynn said. "They're really good up front."
This year's loss for Northwest, which was as high as No. 2 in the Top 25, came two weeks ago at Washburn 17-16. Last week, Elkhorn South grad Braden Wright, Northwest's starting quarterback since 2018, returned after missing five games due to emergency surgery in September. Wright came off the bench and completed 4 of 5 passes for 81 yards and a touchdown.
Northwest also features running back Al McKeller, who is fifth in the DII with 937 rushing yards.
Other games Saturday
Peru State (6-2) at Grand View (8-0), noon: Winners of four straight, Peru hasn't allowed a point in the past nine quarters, but the Bobcats now face their biggest challenge this season. Grand View is ranked fourth in the NAIA poll, averaging 44.1 points and allowing 11.3 per game.
Wayne State (6-2) at Upper Iowa (0-8), noon: Wayne was seventh in its regional rankings this week and the Wildcats look to keep rolling on the road. Bennington grad Nick Bohn has thrown for 1,221 yards and nine TDs for Wayne's balanced offense, which averages 177.6 yards rushing and 232 yards passing.
Chadron State (4-4) at Colorado Mines (7-1), 1 p.m.: Chadron looks for its third straight win when it faces No. 14 Mines, which is coming off a 26-21 loss to Colorado Mesa. Chadron's Dalton Holst has thrown for 1,853 yards this season and became the program's all-time total offense leader with 11,027 yards.
Doane (4-4) at Midland (4-4), 1 p.m.: Doane looks to finish a successful month with its fourth win in October. The Tigers have allowed 44 points in the last four games. Midland tries to rebound from a 21-7 loss to Concordia in which the Warriors committed seven turnovers and didn't score in the final 57 minutes.
Hastings (1-6) at Mount Marty (0-8), 1 p.m.: After a bye, Hastings looks to return to the win column. John Zamora has led the Bronco offense with 1,071 yards passing.
Dordt (5-2) at Northwestern (8-0), 1 p.m.: Challenging couple of Saturdays ahead for the No. 2 Red Raiders as they play No. 20 Dordt and then No. 3 Morningside. Dordt led Morningside by nine with 7:30 left last week before the Mustangs rallied for a 34-28 win. Raiders have allowed 24 points in their last five games.
Jamestown (2-6) at Morningside (7-0), 1 p.m.: Bellevue West grad Joe Dolincheck led Morningside's comeback against Dordt last week as he threw for 312 yards and two fourth-quarter TDs. Morningside averages an NAIA-best 59.1 points per game. Jamestown has lost five straight.
Simpson (1-7) at Nebraska Wesleyan (3-4), 1 p.m.: Wesleyan has lost four of its last five and will try to get its offense revved up again after scoring a total of 21 points the past two games. Simpson is allowing 48.8 points a game.
Iowa Central (6-1) at Iowa Western (6-0), 2:30 p.m.: Western looks to defeat Central for a second time this season as the Reivers won 36-22 on Sept. 26. In that win, Nate Glantz threw for 278 yards and Milton Sargbah rushed for a season-high 170.
gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH