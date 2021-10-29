UNK hopes to get another program-building win against Northwest Missouri State

The Lopers primarily like to move the ball on the ground, but Davis' passing has kept defenses honest. Seven of his TD passes have covered 30 yards or more.

Davis thinks UNK, which returned most of its starting lineup, is a more complete team now.

"It was a long COVID season and that allowed us to mature as a team," Davis said.

The Lopers showed that maturity after their loss Oct. 2, when rival Fort Hays State rallied in the final 17 minutes to turn a 35-14 deficit into a 42-35 win. Since then, UNK has won three straight.

"I think sometimes in football a loss is a good thing, in certain respects," Lynn said. "Don't get me wrong, you want to win every game. But sometimes that wakes you up. Our guys have kinda learned from experience."

That experience will be tested by a Northwest program that has never lost to UNK at home. The Bearcats are 111-10 at home since 2001, and they are fourth in the nation this season in scoring defense, allowing 9.1 points per game.

"What Northwest does with its defense, it's probably one of the best defenses I've seen in Division II," Lynn said. "They're really good up front."