UNK makes Division II playoffs for first time since 2011

The wait was worth it for the UNK football team, which is in the NCAA Division II football playoffs for the first time since 2011.

The Lopers held a watch party for Sunday's selection show, and they were the final team announced. UNK, a sixth seed, will play at third-seeded Western Colorado on Saturday. Western's home field in Gunnison, Colorado, is at an elevation of 7,703 feet.

The Lopers finished the regular season 9-2 as quarterback TJ Davis rushed for 1,039 yards and threw for 2,051. Western Colorado went 10-1 and was the co-champion in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, UNK's former league. It was Western Colorado's first conference title since 1998.

Northwest Missouri, which handed UNK one of its two losses, advanced to the playoffs for the 17th year in a row. The 9-1 Bearcats will host Central Washington at noon Saturday.​