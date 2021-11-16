UNK quarterback TJ Davis named MIAA offensive player of the year

UNK quarterback TJ Davis was named the MIAA offensive player of the year Tuesday when the league announced its all-league football honors.

Davis accounted for 38 touchdowns as he rushed for more than 1,000 yards and threw for more than 2,000. Josh Lynn was named coach of the year as he helped the Lopers reach the Division II playoffs for the first time since 2011.

Other first-team selections from UNK were offensive tackle Corey Hoelck, running back Dayton Sealey and safety Darius Swanson.

Volleyball​: Midland setter Hope Leimbach was named the GPAC player of the year when the conference announced its all-league honors Tuesday.

Rachel Cushing was named libero of the year and was one of two College of Saint Mary players named to the first team, along with setter Dani Prusha. Also on the first team was Midland outside hitter Taliyah Flores and Concordia's Camryn Opfer and Gabi Nordaker.

The MIAA also named its all-league team as UNK sisters Anna Squiers and Madi Squiers along with Emersen Cyza were first-team selections. For Anna Squiers, she becomes a four-time all-league pick.

Northwest Missouri State also had three players on the first team, including Omaha Marian grad Payton Kirchhoefer and Wahoo Neumann grad Alyssa Rezac.​

