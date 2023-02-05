Wins for the UNK women have come in all shapes and sizes since this year's fifth-year seniors arrived on campus in 2018.

Take their current nine-game winning streak, which helped the Lopers climb to No. 12 in the Division II poll and into first place in the MIAA.

They've won in runaway fashion, with four of those victories by at least 27 points. And they've found ways to win four other games decided by four points or less.

"They have been in a lot of scenarios over the course of a number of years," coach Carrie Eighmey said. "I think every time you're in a close game, you're going to learn something. So they've had a lot of opportunities to learn."

The Lopers hope to have another opportunity to play in the DII tournament. They've reached the regional semifinals the past two years and are 22-3 this year.

The backbone of the team is those five seniors.

Brooke Carlson, Elisa Backus, Maegan Holt and Klaire Kirsch all have played at least 140 career games while Shiloh McCool has played 113. She missed the 2019-20 season with a knee injury and plans to return for her NCAA-allowed extra year due to the COVID-19.

"They've all had times in their careers where they've started or played really well," said Eighmey, whose team is 95-21 the past four seasons. "And all of them at some point have struggled in their careers. I think that's one of the things that's really neat about that group is they're super supportive of each other and want our team to be successful and they take on whatever role is needed.

"It takes a really unselfish group of people to play together for five years. They've had a lot of success and they don't care who gets it done."

There were 25 players in program history who scored more than 1,000 points when the current group began their playing days. All five, thanks in part to using their extra COVID season, have a chance to surpass that milestone.

Backus and Carlson, who was an all-stater at Elkhorn, are well above 1,300 points. Kirsch passed 1,100 points during Saturday's win over Newman and broke UNK's career rebounding mark last season.

Holt and McCool are less than 65 points from 1,000. McCool leads the team in scoring this season at 12.2 per game, but where this squad excels is on defense.

"Over the course of the last five years, they've all taken their turn being the elite defender," Eighmey said.

The Lopers are second in DII in points allowed per game at 50.4. Only two opponents have scored more than 60 on them.

That defense has propelled UNK into first place in the MIAA.

The Lopers moved into the lead Saturday when Central Missouri lost to fall a half-game behind them. UNK hosts the Jennies on Thursday. Central Missouri edged the Lopers 55-50 a month ago, but UNK has won 16 straight home games.

Four of the Lopers' last five regular-season games are against teams in the top six in the MIAA — the top six teams are within two games of the lead.

The five seniors hope to lead the Lopers to the regular-season title and whatever comes in the postseason.

"It's a really unique group and they're all such good friends," Eighmey said. "I know I may never coach a group like them again."

Fifth-year seniors' career numbers

Games, points, rebounds

Brooke Carlson — 145, 1,369, 721

Elisa Backus — 144, 1,491, 615

Maegan Holt — 144, 937, 408

Klaire Kirsch — 140, 1,103, 1,138

Shiloh McCool — 113, 977, 641