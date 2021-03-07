UNK women defeat Fort Hays State for MIAA title, will head to Division II tourney

UNK will be playing in the NCAA Division II women's basketball tournament for the first time in 12 years as the Lopers defeated Fort Hays State 57-51 in the MIAA title game Sunday.

Elkhorn grad Brooke Carlson scored 18 points, grabbed seven rebounds and was named the tournament MVP as UNK snapped FHSU's 18-game win streak.​

UNK (22-3) will be the No. 2 seed at the six-team regional in Warrensburg, Missouri. UNK will play the winner of the Minnesota Duluth-Emporia State game on Saturday. Fort Hays State is the region's No. 1 seed.

Wayne State (11-6) advanced as the fourth seed in the men's Central Region, which will be played in Aberdeen, South Dakota. Wayne is in the tournament for the first time in 21 years.

The Wildcats will open against MSU Moorhead on Friday. ​Northwest Missouri is the second seed.

Photos: Nebraska basketball defeats Rutgers