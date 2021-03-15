UNK women lose to Central Missouri in Division II tourney

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — The UNK women saw their season end Monday in the NCAA Division II Central Regional final as Central Missouri pulled away late for a 67-57 win.

UNK led 36-34 early in the third quarter before Central Missouri scored 10 straight and held the lead the rest of the way.

UNK cut its deficit to 59-57 after a Brooke Carlson basket with 1:53 left, but the Loper offense came up empty after that. UNK shot 33% from the field after halftime.

Carlson, an Elkhorn grad, scored 19 points to lead the Lopers (23-4).

UNK and Central Missouri had split a pair of regular-season meetings, but on Monday, the Jennies got 17 points and 16 rebounds from Brooke Littrell.

