 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNK women lose to Central Missouri in Division II tourney
0 comments
BASKETBALL

UNK women lose to Central Missouri in Division II tourney

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — The UNK women saw their season end Monday in the NCAA Division II Central Regional final as Central Missouri pulled away late for a 67-57 win.

UNK led 36-34 early in the third quarter before Central Missouri scored 10 straight and held the lead the rest of the way.

UNK cut its deficit to 59-57 after a Brooke Carlson basket with 1:53 left, but the Loper offense came up empty after that. UNK shot 33% from the field after halftime.

Carlson, an Elkhorn grad, scored 19 points to lead the Lopers (23-4).

UNK and Central Missouri had split a pair of regular-season meetings, but on Monday, the Jennies got 17 points and 16 rebounds from Brooke Littrell.

The biggest NCAA basketball tournament upsets

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert