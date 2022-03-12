UNK wrestling wins NCAA Division II title

UNK wrestling won its first NCAA Division II title since 2013 as the Lopers rolled to the team trophy at the national meet in St. Louis.

Eight Lopers finished in the top five in their respective weight classes as UNK held a 45-point lead (123-78) over second-place Central Oklahoma heading into the finals. UNK finished runner-up last season by 1.5 points.

Josh Portillo (125 pounds), Sam Turner (149) and Matt Malcom (165) were in Saturday's finals for UNK.

Portillo lost to Cole Laya of West Liberty in a 9-0 major decision. Turner suffered a 6-4 sudden victory defeat against Adams State's Noah Hermosillo.

Wesley Dawkins (133) and Billy Higgins (184) finished in third place, while Austin Eldredge (174) was fourth. Nick James (141) and heavyweight Lee Herrington were fifth in their weight classes.