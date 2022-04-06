UNO baseball holds off a late Nebraska rally

Another Nebraska-UNO game, another nailbiter.

UNO earned its second win over Nebraska this spring as the Mavs held on for a 6-5 win Wednesday night at Anderson Field.

The Mavs were in control through seven innings as it built a 6-1 lead. But the Huskers put together a two-out rally in the eighth, capped by Colby Gomes' three-run homer to left to make it 6-5.

Nebraska then loaded the bases with one out in the ninth. But Harrison Kreiling worked out of that jam, striking out Luke Sartori and Gomes on 3-2 pitches to end the game.

"When the bases were loaded, I really just needed to throw strikes and trust my defense," Kreiling said. "I knew my fastball was on so I knew I just needed to throw strikes."

Added Nebraska coach Will Bolt: "Ball in play is at a premium (in that situation) and we weren't able to do it."

Kreiling also recorded the final out of the eighth as two walks followed Gomes' home run. But Kreiling got Cam Chick to end that inning.

"He did a good job bearing down," UNO coach Evan Porter said. "Baseball can be really suspenseful but also really fun."

It's been a fun series between Nebraska and UNO as it was their third straight one-run game. The Huskers and Mavs had split a pair of in mid-March — both times the home team won during its final at-bat. NU and UNO will play one more time this spring on April 27 at Lincoln's Haymarket Park.

The scoring started early as the Huskers threatened right off the bat. They put runners at first and second with two outs. Papio grad Garrett Anglim then singled sharply to left field, but UNO's Harrison Denk delivered a perfect one-hop throw home that cut down baserunner Max Anderson at the plate for the final out.

UNO cashed in its scoring chance in the bottom of the first. Mike Boeve grounded an RBI single to center to score Will Hanafan, who led off with a single. Eddie Satisky made it 3-0 when he lined a two-run double to right-center.

Nebraska took advantage of two UNO errors in the third to pull within 3-1 as Chick scored. But the Huskers had only two baserunners the next four innings as UNO methodically added to its lead.

Devin Hurdle scored on Noah Greise's sacrifice fly in the fifth. The Mavs left the bases loaded as centerfielder Sartori caught the third out while falliing to the warning track.

Hurdle then drove in the run in the sixth when he ripped a double down the third-base line, scoring Jack Lombardi from first base. Lombardi brought home a run in the seventh when he lined a two-out double to right.

But Nebraska got back into the game in the eighth. The Huskers had one on with two outs when Anderson scored on Josh Caron's infield single. After a walk, Gomes, a Millard West grad, hit a no-doubt three-run home run to left, setting the stage for the ninth-inning drama.

Both teams were coming off momentum-building weekends.

Nebraska, which fell to 12-15 after a 3-2 loss at Creighton last Tuesday, swept a three-game series at Ohio State when the Huskers outscored the Buckeyes 32-13.

UNO (12-14) had been 1-14 in regular-season games at Oral Roberts, but it took two of three in Tulsa, shutting out the Golden Eagles twice.

Both teams will host weekend series beginning Friday. Nebraska will face Rutgers, while UNO plays Northern Colorado.

