UNO baseball sweeps season series from Creighton, with help from ex-Bluejays

A trio of former Bluejays returned to their old ballpark to help UNO pick up another win over their city rivals.

Cam Frederick and Will Hanafan drove in runs and Jack Lombardi scored once as the Mavericks earned a 5-3 win over Creighton at Schwab Field.

UNO (22-24) also won the first meeting between the teams 5-3 on a March 8 night, when temperatures were about 40 degrees colder than they were Tuesday.

Harrison Kreiling made his second career start for the Mavs after an outstanding start last Tuesday against Kansas.

Kreiling, who faced the minimum through six innings against the Jayhawks, struck out six Bluejays in his three innings.

UNO had runners at second and third with one out in the fourth, but CU (25-13) kept the game scoreless by throwing out Eddie Rosario at the plate. But the Mavs would break through in the fifth.

Lombardi doubled down the left-field line before Frederick followed with a single to left to score Lombardi. Both played at Creighton before transferring to UNO.

The Mavs added two more runs in the sixth when another former Bluejay, Hanafan, hit a drive to left center that was just out of the diving reach of leftfielder Jared Wegner. Hanafan's single brought home Eddie Satisky from second, then Harrison Denk later scored on a wild pitch.

Satisky's RBI double to left made it 4-0 in the seventh before Creighton got on the board.

With two out in the bottom of the seventh, Andrew Meggs lined an RBI single. With two on, Joey Machado came on in relief of Gordon. The senior from Omaha Creighton Prep struck out Jared Wegner to end that threat.

Creighton, though, put together another two-out rally in the eighth. Nolan Clifford hit a two-run double to the base of the wall in left field.

But UNO responded with a run in the ninth as Noah Greise brought home Mike Boeve with a single up the middle. Boeve had two hits to extend his hitting streak to 22 games.

Reliever Jarrett Blunt (1-1) pitched a scoreless inning to get the win while Machado got his fourth save.

The Mavs begin a crucial Summit League series against Oral Roberts on Friday night.

Creighton will look to snap a five-game losing streak when it hosts Butler at 11 a.m. Friday.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.