UNO is ready to kick-start its season with exhibition against Nebraska

The schedule indicates Sunday's soccer match at Caniglia Field is an exhibition, that the final score is inconsequential.

The participants in the game don't necessarily feel that way.

"Exhibitions are kind of where you want to learn and put girls in new positions, but I know for us we want to win," UNO junior midfielder Regan Zimmers said. "Right off the bat, we want to get a win."

That's because there's a lot of familiarity between the players on the teams as UNO opens exhibition play against in-state rival Nebraska. UNO's roster features 11 players from the Omaha/Lincoln metro areas, the Huskers have 12.

So although the game, which kicks off at 6 p.m., won't count on the final record, there will be bragging rights. And UNO coach Tim Walters expects the matchup to bring out a good crowd for an exhibition.

"We want to build excitement. We want people to be excited to come watch games here," he said.

A year ago on Labor Day weekend, UNO edged Nebraska 1-0 in the only regular-season meeting between the schools. The lone score was an own goal, and the Huskers outshot the Mavs 22-1. But UNO went home with the win.

"It was a big deal around town last year and it was a big deal recruiting-wise," Walters said.

"It was awesome," added Zimmers, a Millard North graduate. "It was an experience we carried all the way through the (Summit League) tournament at the end of October."

UNO finished last season with a 9-8-2 record, marking its most wins since becoming a Division I program.

"It kick-started us," Walters said of the win over the Huskers. "We kind of went back to our roots of lets not concede, lets defend really well and then we'll take our chances. That was our goal for that game. It worked out really well and reminded our team that this is what we need to do going forward."

This fall, UNO has 10 new players and only one senior on its roster, but they also return eight starters. UNO also will host an exhibition match Wednesday against Drake before opening the regular season Aug. 18 against Oklahoma State.

"We're just going to see where all the pieces fit together the next couple games," Walters said.

Nebraska, 7-9-2 last season, return 17 letterwinners with seven newcomers for veteran coach John Walker. Millard West grad Reagan Raabe returns after leading the Huskers in scoring in 2021 with seven goals and three assists.

The Huskers host another exhibition against Tulsa on Friday before hosting San Diego State in its opener Aug. 18.