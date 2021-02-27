 Skip to main content
UNO men's soccer blanks cross-city rival Creighton
SOCCER

Hugo Kametani scored two goals in the first half as UNO rolled to a 3-0 win over Creighton at Caniglia Field on Saturday.

Ed Port also scored for the Mavericks (1-1), who beat the Bluejays (1-1) for the first time in four tries.

The Mavs played a near-perfect first half, scoring all three of their goals and bottling up CU in the midfield. The Jays, who played without forward Diego Gutierrez, didn't register a shot on goal until the 39th minute.

CU was able to generate more pressure in the second half, and Daniel Espeleta's had the Jays' best chance with a header off a free kick. But his shot hit the post, and Jeremy Pollard held on for a shutout with three saves.

UNO will host Western Illinois on Thursday, while Creighton returns home to face Xavier on Saturday.

