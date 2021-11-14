UNO picks Creighton aide Adrian Dowell as new athletic director

UNO's next athletic director won't be moving too far to accept his new job. Just a few miles west along Dodge Street.
Adrian Dowell, who has served as an administrator in Creighton’s athletic department for the past seven years, will succeed Trev Alberts, according to two sources with knowledge of the situation. Yahoo Sports first reported the hire Sunday morning.
Dowell recently emerged as a finalist for the job, according to a source. A request for comment from UNO's communications office was not returned Sunday. An official announcement is expected to be made Monday.
All three of the state’s Division I schools now have permanent athletic directors after a summer in which one longtime A.D. retired and another moved from one school to the other.
Alberts’ return to Nebraska was the first domino to fall. The former Husker football player — UNO’s athletic director since 2009 — accepted the NU job July 14.
The Mavericks then turned to Mike Kemp as interim A.D. Kemp, who has been at UNO since becoming its first hockey coach in 1996, stepped into his latest role July 19.
“I’m going to keep doing my job until they tell me that I’m not,” Kemp told The World-Herald in August. “I’m here to support our coaches and our student-athletes.”
Kemp declined to comment Sunday when contacted by The World-Herald.
Dowell has worked at Creighton since 2014. He was promoted to assistant vice president and associate athletic director in 2018.
Dowell was believed to be one of several internal candidates under consideration for the open A.D. job at CU after the retirement of 27-year Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen. President Daniel Hendrickson did not reveal a list of finalists before announcing the hire of Marcus Blossom on Aug. 30.
Dowell began his administrative career after graduating from Roanoke College in Salem, Virginia, where he was captain of the basketball team in 2008 — his senior season. He held positions at West Virginia since 2009, including major gift officer and director of development, before coming to Creighton.
Much of Dowell's career has been focused on fundraising.
He helped spearhead the formation of CU’s athletic development office, which oversees all of its annual giving programs and fundraising projects. Since coming to Omaha, his office raised more than $98 million of gift revenue, according to the department's website.
At West Virginia, he was part of a team that raised more than $106 million to help complete facility projects for basketball, football and women's soccer.
Before West Virginia, Dowell worked at the NCAA national office in Indianapolis. He was a member of the Division I men's basketball staff responsible for the administration of the NCAA tournament and Final Four.
A native of Virginia, Dowell lives in Omaha with his wife, Stephanie, and their three children. His wife, the former Stephanie Kirby, was an All-America soccer player at UNO and is a member of the school's Athletic Hall of Fame.
