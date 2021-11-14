UNO picks Creighton aide Adrian Dowell as new athletic director

UNO's next athletic director won't be moving too far to accept his new job. Just a few miles west along Dodge Street.

Adrian Dowell, who has served as an administrator in Creighton’s athletic department for the past seven years, will succeed Trev Alberts, according to two sources with knowledge of the situation. Yahoo Sports first reported the hire Sunday morning.

Dowell recently emerged as a finalist for the job, according to a source. A request for comment from UNO's communications office was not returned Sunday. An official announcement is expected to be made Monday.

All three of the state’s Division I schools now have permanent athletic directors after a summer in which one longtime A.D. retired and another moved from one school to the other.

Alberts’ return to Nebraska was the first domino to fall. The former Husker football player — UNO’s athletic director since 2009 — accepted the NU job July 14.

The Mavericks then turned to Mike Kemp as interim A.D. Kemp, who has been at UNO since becoming its first hockey coach in 1996, stepped into his latest role July 19.