UNO soccer's Stevie Siy hopes to have another memorable trip to Morrison stadium

Some of Stevie Siy's fondest soccer memories have occurred at Morrison Stadium. He's looking forward to making another memory there Wednesday night.
"Don't get me wrong, I love Caniglia, I love playing on our field at home. But I grew up going to games at Morrison," said Siy, a fifth-year senior defender for UNO. "I'll never forget my first game on that field, and I'm sure I won't forget my last."
That last one will be Wednesday when UNO plays crosstown rival Creighton at 7 p.m.
Siy grew up going to high school down the street from Morrison at Omaha Central. His first game there was in 2016 when the Eagles reached the Class A state tournament for the first time since 1997.
"We played (Creighton) Prep in the first round and we went to overtime with them when no one thought we should be in it," Siy said.
Then one of Siy's favorite games took place in the fall of 2017 when CU and UNO played at Caniglia when both were nationally ranked. The Jays won 1-0, but Siy said he loved the atmosphere as the game drew 5,000 fans.
The UNO-CU matchup also drew huge crowds the next two years.
"It's always a good game, everyone's going to leave everything out there," Siy said. "People are going to show up. Omaha loves soccer. What's better than two programs who hate each other, historically, fighting for bragging rights?"
Because of the pandemic, a big crowd wasn't allowed when the teams met last season — the game actually was played in February. UNO scored three times in the first half on its way to a 3-0 win.
That started a five-game win streak as the Mavs went on to win an NCAA tournament game for the first time and took Stanford to overtime in the second round. Siy said that win over CU "100%" put the Mavs on the track toward their historic season.
"I think that was a big reason why our team was cohesive and started to buy in," Siy said. "It's always a measuring stick to play Creighton and see where we are and where they are."
As for this season, both programs are trying to build momentum.
Creighton has a win over former No. 1 Indiana, but the Jays are 1-4-1 overall. UNO lost its first three matches but has since gone 2-0-1. The Mavs have scored just three goals on the season, but Siy feels the team is trending in the right direction. The three-game unbeaten streak started with a win and a tie during a trip to California.
"That Irvine game was a great game for us because it showed that we were going to fight for each other," Siy said. "I think that was a major turning point for us."
There are other ties for Wednesday's matchup, including the coaches. UNO coach Bob Warming is Creighton's all-time winningest coach with 190 victories, while Creighton coach Johnny Torres played at CU for Warming (1994) and was his assistant for three seasons (2007-09).
