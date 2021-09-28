UNO soccer's Stevie Siy hopes to have another memorable trip to Morrison stadium

Because of the pandemic, a big crowd wasn't allowed when the teams met last season — the game actually was played in February. UNO scored three times in the first half on its way to a 3-0 win.

That started a five-game win streak as the Mavs went on to win an NCAA tournament game for the first time and took Stanford to overtime in the second round. Siy said that win over CU "100%" put the Mavs on the track toward their historic season.

"I think that was a big reason why our team was cohesive and started to buy in," Siy said. "It's always a measuring stick to play Creighton and see where we are and where they are."

As for this season, both programs are trying to build momentum.

Creighton has a win over former No. 1 Indiana, but the Jays are 1-4-1 overall. UNO lost its first three matches but has since gone 2-0-1. The Mavs have scored just three goals on the season, but Siy feels the team is trending in the right direction. The three-game unbeaten streak started with a win and a tie during a trip to California.

"That Irvine game was a great game for us because it showed that we were going to fight for each other," Siy said. "I think that was a major turning point for us."