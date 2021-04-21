UNO softball records first walk-off win at Claussen Field, defeating Creighton

The first walk-off win at Claussen Field was recorded Wednesday, when UNO’s Emily Klosterman scored on Allison Helton’s sacrifice fly in the 10th inning for a 3-2 win over Creighton.

The teams traded runs and leads in the first four innings, but no one scored again until the 10th.

Sydney Nuismer (3-6) tossed the final seven scoreless inning in relief to pick up the win. She scattered two hits and two walks with nine strikeouts as the Mavericks (10-23) finished with an 11-3 edge in hits.

Kailey Wilson hit her first homer for the Bluejays (13-12). Their other run came on a bases-loaded walk in the third inning.