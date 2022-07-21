UNO women's basketball set to visit Nebraska for season-opening game

The UNO women's basketball team will start its 2022-2023 season with a noon game at Nebraska on Nov. 7. The Huskers and Mavericks will tip off after Nebraska Life Skills Sportsmanship Pep Rally at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

It's the second time in NU coach Amy Williams' tenure that Nebraska has hosted UNO. In 2016, Williams' first year, Nebraska beat UNO 66-58.

The Huskers also announced the home portion of their non-conference schedule on Thursday, including an Oct. 30 exhibition against Washburn:

Nov. 7 UNO

Nov. 11 Houston Baptist

Nov. 22 Tarleton

Dec. 10 Samford

Dec. 18 Wyoming

Dec. 21 Kansas

NU also has its ACC/Big Ten Challenge game at Virginia Tech, and an annual yet-to-be-scheduled rivalry game at Creighton.