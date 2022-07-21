 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
BASKETBALL

UNO women's basketball set to visit Nebraska for season-opening game

  • Updated
  • 0

The UNO women's basketball team will start its 2022-2023 season with a noon game at Nebraska on Nov. 7. The Huskers and Mavericks will tip off after Nebraska Life Skills Sportsmanship Pep Rally at Pinnacle Bank Arena. 

It's the second time in NU coach Amy Williams' tenure that Nebraska has hosted UNO. In 2016, Williams' first year, Nebraska beat UNO 66-58. 

The Huskers also announced the home portion of their non-conference schedule on Thursday, including an Oct. 30 exhibition against Washburn: 

Nov. 7 UNO

Nov. 11 Houston Baptist

Nov. 22 Tarleton

Dec. 10 Samford

Dec. 18 Wyoming

Dec. 21 Kansas 

NU also has its ACC/Big Ten Challenge game at Virginia Tech, and an annual yet-to-be-scheduled rivalry game at Creighton. 

People are also reading…

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Open Champion Cameron Smith refuses to rule LIV golf series switch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert