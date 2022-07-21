UNO women's basketball set to visit Nebraska for season-opening game

The UNO women's basketball team will start its 2022-2023 season with a noon game at Nebraska on Nov. 7. The Huskers and Mavericks will tip off after Nebraska Life Skills Sportsmanship Pep Rally at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
It's the second time in NU coach Amy Williams' tenure that Nebraska has hosted UNO. In 2016, Williams' first year, Nebraska beat UNO 66-58.
The Huskers also announced the home portion of their non-conference schedule on Thursday, including an Oct. 30 exhibition against Washburn:
NU also has its ACC/Big Ten Challenge game at Virginia Tech, and an annual yet-to-be-scheduled rivalry game at Creighton.
Photos: Husker women fall short in first-round NCAA Tournament game
Husker posts like Isabelle Bourne, going for a rebound against McKayla Williams, left, and Yvonne Ejim, had a rough go on offense. Bourne and Alexis Markowski combined for 16 points Friday.
Gonzaga allows 55 points per game and held NU and Jaz Shelley to their second-lowest total this year.
The Nebraska players runs onto the floor before facing off against Gonzaga during the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
Nebraska's Isabelle Bourne (34) loses her footing as she vies for a rebound against Gonzaga's Abby O'Connor and Melody Kempton (right) during a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
Nebraska's Isabelle Bourne (34) drives into the lane for a layup as Gonzaga's Anamaria Virjoghe defends during a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
Nebraska head coach Amy Williams watches her team from the sideline in the fourth quarter of a first-round NCAA Tournament game against Gonzaga at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
Nebraska head coach Amy Williams (center) speaks to her team of a first-round NCAA Tournament game against Gonzaga at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
Gonzaga's Melody Kempton (left) and Nebraska's Isabelle Bourne tumble to the ground as they battle for a rebound during a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
Nebraska's Sam Haiby attempts a shot from beyond the three-point line in the third quarter during a first-round NCAA Tournament game against Gonzaga at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
Nebraska head coach Amy Williams (center) speaks to her team during a timeout in the third quarter during a first-round NCAA Tournament game against Gonzaga at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
Gonzaga's Melody Kempton (left) looks to pass the ball as Nebraska's Alexis Markowski dives after her in the third quarter during a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
Nebraska's Alexis Markowski (left) jumps for opening tip against Gonzaga's Melody Kempton in a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
Nebraska head coach Amy Williams reacts after Gonzaga makes an open three-point shot in the third quarter of a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
Nebraska fans watch the Huskers in the fourth quarter of a loss against Gonzaga in a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
Gonzaga's Kayleigh Truong dribbles the ball while Nebraska's Allison Weidner defends during a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
The Gonzaga bench reacts after Kayleigh Truong (not pictured) makes a three-pointer against Nebraska during a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
Nebraska's MiCole Cayton (center) dribbles while pressured by Gonzaga's Kayleigh Truong (left)and Yvonne Ejim during a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
Nebraska players and coaches watch the Huskers take on Gonzaga in a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
Nebraska's Isabelle Bourne shoots free throws against Gonzaga during a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
Nebraska head coach Amy Williams (left) calls out to her team as Gonzaga's Cierra Walker attempts an uncontested three-pointer during a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
Nebraska's Sam Haiby shoots for thee in the fourth quarter during a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
Nebraska's Isabelle Bourne (left) and Gonzaga's Yvonne Ejim dive after a loose ball in the first quarter during a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
Seats displaying the March Madness logo are empty as the Huskers leave the floor after their loss to Gonzaga in a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
The Nebraska team huddles togther as Nebraska head coach Amy Williams (not pictured) calls the final timeout of the game during a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
Gonzaga looks to score against Nebraska in the third quarter during a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
Nebraska's Sam Haiby (center) attmpts to shoot in traffic over Gonzaga's Abby O'Connor (left) in the second quarter during a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
Gonzaga's Anamaria Virjoghe (1) battles Nebraska's Alexis Markowski for a rebound in the third quarter during a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
Gonzaga's Eliza Hollingsworth (12) tries to slow down Nebraska's Allison Weidner before Weidner scored a layup in the fourth quarter during a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
Nebraska fans watch as the Huskers enter the final quarter trailing Gonzaga during the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.
Nebraska's Bella Cravens is closely guarded by Gonzaga's Yvonne Ejim in the second quarter of an NCAA Tournament game Friday at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.
Nebraska players stand for the national anthem before a first-round NCAA Tournament game against Gonzaga at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
Nebraska head coach Amy Williams answers questions from the media after the Huskers lost to Gonzaga in a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
Isabelle Bourne (from left), Bella Cravens and Sam Haiby walk off the court after Gonzaga's win over Nebraska in a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
Nebraska's Bella Cravens (right) wipes sweat and tears from her eyes after coming off the court in the fourth quarter during a first-round NCAA Tournament game against Gonzaga at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
Nebraska head coach Amy Williams tells her team to "get back" after a long rebound is recovered by Gonzaga in the fourth quarter during a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
Nebraska's Sam Haiby (center) looks to pass to Alexis Markowski (40) while guarded by Gonzaga's Kylee Griffen (left) in the second quarter during a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
Nebraska's Kendall Moriarty (left) and Whitney Brown watch anxiously as the time winds down on their game against Gonzaga during a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
Gonzaga's Melody Kempton (left) and Nebraska's Annika Stewart battle for a loose ball in the third quarter during the first round of the NCAA Tournament ib Friday at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.
Gonzaga's McKayla Williams (left) and Melody Kempton (center) vie for possession of a rebound against Nebraska's Annika Stewart in the second quarter at the NCAA Tournament on Friday at the KFC Yum! Center.
Gonzaga's Cierra Walker guards Nebraska's MiCole Cayton in the fourth quarter during the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the KFC Yum! Center on March 18, 2022, in Louisville, Kentucky. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska women's basketball coach Amy Williams answers questions after the Huskers lost to Gonzaga in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.
Nebraska's Alexis Markowski (left) and Sam Haiby answer questions from the media after the Huskers lost to Gonzaga during the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.
