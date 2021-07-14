A bittersweet day for UNO as Trev Alberts leaves for Nebraska: 'We're losing a great leader'

"We all owe Trev a great debt of gratitude for all that he has done to lift our program to where it is today," Senior Associate Athletic Director Mike Kemp said in a statement. "From where we came in 2009, to where we are now, is a quantum leap and it is a result of the vision and tenacity that he had to lift us up from Division II to Division I. I wish him the best of luck in his endeavors in Lincoln, he will be deeply missed."

UNO has since moved into Baxter Arena for hockey and basketball. It's renovated Caniglia Field and built a new baseball-softball complex.

The men's hockey team reached the Frozen Four in 2015. The baseball team made its first NCAA regional in 2019. The men's soccer team has qualified for two NCAA tournaments, winning its first-ever NCAA game this past spring.

Alberts said at his introductory press conference in Lincoln that the Mavs are well-positioned for more success.

"There's a group of unified Mavericks that are working extraordinarily hard and serving young people and staying true," Alberts said. "The best days of UNO's athletic department are still ahead."

The Mavs will need a new athletic director first, though.