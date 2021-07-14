A bittersweet day for UNO as Trev Alberts leaves for Nebraska: 'We're losing a great leader'

New Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts believes he left UNO in good shape, a sentiment echoed by his former Mavs colleagues who reacted publicly to the news Wednesday.
Alberts, who had been UNO's A.D. for 12 years, was announced as NU's athletic director Wednesday morning.
He guided the Mavs through a transition to Division I competition and orchestrated the opening of Baxter Arena in 2015. He raised more than $100 million of private and corporate funds for the UNO athletic department during his tenure, according to a university release.
But now he's headed to his alma mater in Lincoln. It's a bittersweet day, according to UNO hockey coach Mike Gabinet.
"Trev is a personal friend and when you get an opportunity like that, you're happy for him," Gabinet said Wednesday. "But when you reflect a little, you're sad because we're losing a great leader."
Alberts hired Gabinet, a former defenseman for the Mavericks, as head coach in 2017.
"I really feel like Trev continues to grow as a leader," Gabinet said. "I've seen growth since he's been here and I know that he's prepared for the next challenge."
As part of the move to Division I in 2011, Alberts made the controversial decision to cut UNO's football and wrestling teams. The athletic department faced a budget crisis that had lingered for several years, and the Mavs were operating at a deficit when Alberts was hired in 2009.
"We all owe Trev a great debt of gratitude for all that he has done to lift our program to where it is today," Senior Associate Athletic Director Mike Kemp said in a statement. "From where we came in 2009, to where we are now, is a quantum leap and it is a result of the vision and tenacity that he had to lift us up from Division II to Division I. I wish him the best of luck in his endeavors in Lincoln, he will be deeply missed."
UNO has since moved into Baxter Arena for hockey and basketball. It's renovated Caniglia Field and built a new baseball-softball complex.
The men's hockey team reached the Frozen Four in 2015. The baseball team made its first NCAA regional in 2019. The men's soccer team has qualified for two NCAA tournaments, winning its first-ever NCAA game this past spring.
Alberts said at his introductory press conference in Lincoln that the Mavs are well-positioned for more success.
"There's a group of unified Mavericks that are working extraordinarily hard and serving young people and staying true," Alberts said. "The best days of UNO's athletic department are still ahead."
The Mavs will need a new athletic director first, though.
New UNO Chancellor Joanne Li, who just began her job July 1, will share more information about the plans for finding Alberts' replacement at a later date, according to a university news release.
Li described Alberts' impact with the Mavs as "transformative."
"He oversaw tremendous growth in athletic programs, competitiveness, campus athletics facilities, and critically, academic achievement," Li said in a statement. "The UNO campus community will certainly miss his exceptional talent and skills, yet he will always remain a Maverick. He embodies the creative, entrepreneurial, and independent thinking that is the very core of being a UNO Maverick."
World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson contributed to this story
