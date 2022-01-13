A.D. Adrian Dowell has hands full with UNO hockey's ever changing schedule

UNO Athletic Director Adrian Dowell has learned in a short time how to roll with the punches.
The latest challenge for Dowell, who officially took over last month, has been sorting out the Mavericks’ ever-changing hockey schedule because of COVID-19 issues within several NCHC programs — including UNO.
“It’s been a job full of conference calls,” he said. “You learn how to pivot quickly because things are changing all the time.”
UNO safely navigated the first half of the hockey season and compiled a 13-5 record. Then the Mavs split a pair of road games at St. Lawrence on Dec. 31-Jan. 1. Those games followed a 20-day break for the holidays.
Since then the Mavs’ schedule has been in flux.
It began when Denver’s series at UNO last week was postponed because of COVID within the Mavs’ program. Then UNO found out Wednesday its series this weekend at North Dakota had been postponed because of COVID within the Fighting Hawks program.
“The team was very close to leaving,” Dowell said. “They were loading the bus and were just about ready to go.”
Two other league series also were postponed this weekend because of COVID, which freed up Denver to play the Mavs. The Pioneers had been scheduled to play visiting St. Cloud State, but the Huskies also had COVID issues.
The league issued an updated schedule Wednesday night after several conference calls among NCHC members and conference officials. There are three major changes for the Mavs:
» UNO will play at Denver on Saturday and Sunday, giving the Mavs an extra day to sort out travel issues.
» The postponed North Dakota series will be played Feb. 4-5 in Grand Forks, the dates when UNO was going to make up its postponed Denver series.
» UNO will host Denver on Feb. 25-26, when the Pioneers originally were going to host the Mavs.
Dowell said there are three important factors to remember.
“We want everyone to be safe and we want to play games whenever possible,” he said. “And we want to be able to play in front of the fans.”
Dowell said he sympathizes with North Dakota, which was set to host a series against the Mavs after uncharacteristically losing twice at home last weekend against Cornell.
“I’m sure they were fired up to play,” he said. “We wish them a speedy recovery because it’s important to remember that this is nobody’s fault.”
Dowell was busy Thursday trying to sort out UNO’s travel plans to Denver, whether by bus or by air.
“It’s usually an easy flight there,” he said. “But to buy airline tickets on such short notice might not make sense for us financially.”
He credited UNO coach Mike Gabinet and his players for going with the flow despite the disruptions.
“Coach Gabinet meets every challenge head-on,” he said. “I really feel sorry for our senior players because they’ve been dealing with these COVID issues for three seasons.”
Dowell mentioned the work put in by NCHC Commissioner Josh Fenton, who also is the commissioner of the Summit League — UNO's conference for all other sports. Fenton will step down as the NCHC commissioner in April.
“Josh and I have been spending a lot of time talking to each other,” Dowell said. “We’re all trying to do what’s best.”
Perhaps the biggest schedule change is that UNO now will play three consecutive series on the road from Jan. 28 to Feb. 12. The Mavs’ opponents will be Colorado College, North Dakota and Miami.
UNO will play its final three series at home, which also is a change.
“That’s a tough stretch on the road,” Dowell said. “But we’ll be getting a nice little home stretch there at the end.”
The A.D. said he’s still uncertain about what the rest of the hockey season will look like.
“You’d probably be naïve to think that there can’t be any more changes,” he said. “We’re taking the punches as they come, and we’ll continue to do that.”
UNO hockey's revised schedule
*Schedule changes in bold
Jan. 7-8: Denver at UNO (postponed)
Jan. 14-15: UNO at North Dakota (postponed)
Jan. 15-16: UNO at Denver
Jan. 21-22: Minnesota Duluth at UNO
Jan. 28-29: UNO at Colorado College
Feb. 4-5: UNO at North Dakota
Feb. 11-12: UNO at Miami
Feb. 18-19: St. Cloud State at UNO
Feb. 25-26: Denver at UNO
March 6-7: North Dakota at UNO
