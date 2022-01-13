A.D. Adrian Dowell has hands full with UNO hockey's ever changing schedule

UNO Athletic Director Adrian Dowell has learned in a short time how to roll with the punches.

The latest challenge for Dowell, who officially took over last month, has been sorting out the Mavericks’ ever-changing hockey schedule because of COVID-19 issues within several NCHC programs — including UNO.

“It’s been a job full of conference calls,” he said. “You learn how to pivot quickly because things are changing all the time.”

UNO safely navigated the first half of the hockey season and compiled a 13-5 record. Then the Mavs split a pair of road games at St. Lawrence on Dec. 31-Jan. 1. Those games followed a 20-day break for the holidays.

Since then the Mavs’ schedule has been in flux.

It began when Denver’s series at UNO last week was postponed because of COVID within the Mavs’ program. Then UNO found out Wednesday its series this weekend at North Dakota had been postponed because of COVID within the Fighting Hawks program.

“The team was very close to leaving,” Dowell said. “They were loading the bus and were just about ready to go.”