It has been a much quieter and less rushed summer for the Omaha men's soccer program. That was just fine with the coaching staff and players.

Last summer had all sorts of moving parts. Early last June Bob Warming stepped down as coach and by the end of June Donovan Dowling, who was one of the nation's top recruiters at the University of Louisville, was being introduced as the new coach during a press conference at Baxter Arena.

Dowling moved to Omaha in July, started to get to know his players and by the middle of August he was coaching an exhibition match. The Mavs still thrived, ending up with an 8-6-2 record and finishing third in the Summit League.

This summer was spent preparing for the season and building relationships with the program's newcomers.

"Last year our staff was trying to get used to everyone on the team and the team was getting used to our staff and our operation and our expectations," Dowling said this week. "Now that we've had a full year together, it's made the transition more seamless."

Gonzalo Cuevas, a second-team all-league defender last season, appreciates this year's familiarity between players and coaches.

"This year, we actually know what we're going to play. The old guys can help the new guys," Cuevas said. "I think it's really good for us now. We know the coaches, we know the new players."

Cuevas was part of a defense that was outstanding during the second half of 2022. The Mavs allowed a total of five goals in their last nine games, never allowing more than one goal in any game.

Dowling points out UNO had few players with Division I experience entering last season. It's a different situation this fall.

"I think something big for us this year is we have 20 upperclassmen. What a difference that can make in terms of the internal leadership within the locker room," Dowling said.

While Cuevas and Kyle Reese combined to make 29 starts defensively last season, other returners include Mathis Pilon St-Louis, who led the team with six goals, and Theo Klein, who was the team leader in points and shots on goal.

And another strength will be in goal where the Mavs return Lute Lillo Portero, who started nine games a year ago, and Nathanael Sallah, who had seven starts. They'll compete for the starting role this year.

"We say iron sharpens iron. I think any time you can create an environment where you have internal competition, it's going to make everyone better," Dowling said. "They compete like no others on the field, but they're inseparable off the field.

"I think we're going to have to rely on both of them."

Omaha opens its season with two matches in Texas, beginning with Incarnate Word at 7 p.m. Thursday.