After a tough season, UNO basketball has a busy, 'refreshing' spring

The players went home, and the NCAA’s recruiting dead period won’t expire until June 1. So Derrin Hansen and his staff had a few weeks this month to examine and evaluate their approach.

And now the 17-year coach is fired up.

About several things. Helping players cultivate chemistry. Reteaching some of the basics and experimenting with a few schematic tweaks. Tapping back into some of the philosophies — like relentlessly pushing the pace — that have differentiated the Mavericks in the past.

“It was really the first time we were able to sit back, reflect, take a big deep breath and start thinking about the future,” Hansen said. “And it was much needed. But now, we’re ready to go.”

His voice boomed like it would inside a gym full of squeaking sneakers and shrieking whistles during a phone interview last week.

Back to work, Hansen said.

Perhaps it’s the simple act of turning the page from last year’s five-win season that’s enough to invigorate a competitor like Hansen. He said the Mavs ramped up the intensity and accountability during workouts this spring, and he thought his players handled it well.