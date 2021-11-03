After getting healthy, Mav forward Sophia Green now hurting foes

Sophia Green spent the first half of the season accumulating injuries.

There was a broken hand against Minnesota on Sept. 9. A facial fracture a couple of weeks later at Gonzaga. And the one that slowed her the most, a torn quad.

But in the past three weeks, the UNO sophomore forward has been amassing goals. She has five in the past six games, including two game-winners, and had an assist in the other.

"The biggest thing was getting her healthy," coach Tim Walters said. "Now that she's healthy, she's able to sprint. It's hard to play soccer when you can't sprint.

"It's nice to have her back, nice to have her confident. Hopefully she keeps that confidence going."

Overall, the Mavericks are taking confidence into the Summit League tournament, which begins Thursday in Denver. UNO faces second-seeded South Dakota State at 5 p.m. with the winner advancing to Saturday's final. The other semifinal features top-seeded Denver and South Dakota.

UNO and South Dakota State played their regular-season match last Friday. Green scored in the first half, but the Jackrabbits answered with two second-half goals for a 2-1 win. Last season, UNO and SDSU played three scoreless matches, with UNO winning on penalty kicks in the Summit semis.