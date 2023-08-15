It was a thrilling moment for Cece Behrens when Omaha women's soccer took a huge step forward last fall, winning the Summit League tournament and playing in the NCAA tournament for the first time.

Behrens, in particular, wants a repeat performance.

The Omaha Skutt graduate had started every game last season before tearing her ACL in late September during a win over North Dakota State.

"Yes, I was still very involved, I loved the team. But I couldn't play for a big majority of the season," the junior midfielder said. "That was very mentally challenging, so I want us to do it again and be a part of the playing role."

UNO quest begins Thursday at home when the Mavs face Southern Utah. Four of Omaha's first five regular-season games are at Caniglia Field.

Behrens knows what it takes to rebound for a major knee injury. She also tore her ACL when she was in high school. Both times it was about a 10- to 12-month recovery process.

"It's very mentally and physically draining, but being around the team and still being involved really helped out," Behrens said.

Behrens has been an impact player since arriving on campus in 2021. She started 17 of 19 games as a true freshman, then she was averaging nearly 80 minutes per game midway through last season before the injury.

She had scored a goal earlier in that NDSU match. During an exhibiton against College of Saint Mary last week, Behrens had a hat trick before halftime.

"We missed her a lot last year because of what she brings to the team with her work rate and how she holds the ball for us and her ability on set pieces," coach Tim Walters said. "But more imortantly is her leadership ability."

Putting up more goals is one area Behrens would like to see from the Mavs this season. The Mavs, who graduated just one player from a year ago, scored 16 goals in 22 games. Emilie Erland and Marissa Gohr led the team with three goals apiece.

UNO was strong defensively, shutting out four straight opponents late in the season. Among those back in the midfield and on defense our multi-year starters Regan Zimmers, Grace Ostergaard and Grace Crockett. All of them, like Behrens, are Metro high school products. Behrens said she grew up playing with them in club soccer.

"It'a a cool experience for all of us to be together now," Behrens said.

Walters said recruiting and bringing in players from the Metro area and Lincoln is the backbone of the program.

"They've all played together for a long time and they have that relationship, not just on the field but also off," he said.