After scoring 10 goals Thursday, what can UNO hockey do for an encore?

After a 10-goal outburst against Western Michigan, there’s only one question to ask about the UNO hockey team.
What can the Mavericks do for an encore?
Coach Mike Gabinet’s squad will return to action Saturday at 4:05 p.m. against Miami. It will be UNO’s third game this week during the NCHC pod schedule at Baxter Arena.
The Mavs are coming off a 10-2 win over the Broncos that was the second-highest goal total in program history. UNO led 4-2 entering the third period and then poured it on, scoring six straight goals.
“We challenged our guys to finish the game the right way," Gabinet said. “I was happy with our competition level."
Defenseman Jason Smallidge tied two school records, one for most assists (four) and the other for most points (five). Nine Mavs scored in the game, with freshman Matt Miller the only player to score twice.
UNO was the designated road team, so the Mavs wore their road-black jerseys and sat in the visitors’ bench on the opposite side of the rink. The Mavs will return to their home-white uniforms on Saturday and reclaim the home bench.
UNO enters the game 1-1, having lost it season opener 5-3 against third-ranked Minnesota Duluth. The Mavs led 2-1 entering the third period but the Bulldogs scored four to claim the win.
The RedHawks hung tough in their opener against top-ranked North Dakota but lost 2-0. Miami was outshot 39-19 but sophomore goalie Ben Kraws made 37 saves to keep his team in the game.
Miami will enter Saturday’s contest against UNO having been idle since Wednesday.
NOTES
» The Mavs had trouble with the RedHawks last season. In four games, UNO went 0-3-1.
» Miami coach Chris Bergeron is in his second season. The RedHawks were 8-21-5 in 2019-20.
» UNO will finish its busy week Sunday with an 8:05 p.m. game against St. Cloud State. That will be the last of three games played that day at Baxter.
» The Mavs’ highest-scoring game last season was an 8-4 win over Arizona State.
