After scoring 10 goals Thursday, what can UNO hockey do for an encore?

UNO was the designated road team, so the Mavs wore their road-black jerseys and sat in the visitors’ bench on the opposite side of the rink. The Mavs will return to their home-white uniforms on Saturday and reclaim the home bench.

UNO enters the game 1-1, having lost it season opener 5-3 against third-ranked Minnesota Duluth. The Mavs led 2-1 entering the third period but the Bulldogs scored four to claim the win.

The RedHawks hung tough in their opener against top-ranked North Dakota but lost 2-0. Miami was outshot 39-19 but sophomore goalie Ben Kraws made 37 saves to keep his team in the game.

Miami will enter Saturday’s contest against UNO having been idle since Wednesday.

NOTES

» The Mavs had trouble with the RedHawks last season. In four games, UNO went 0-3-1.

» Miami coach Chris Bergeron is in his second season. The RedHawks were 8-21-5 in 2019-20.

» UNO will finish its busy week Sunday with an 8:05 p.m. game against St. Cloud State. That will be the last of three games played that day at Baxter.

» The Mavs’ highest-scoring game last season was an 8-4 win over Arizona State.