Allison Helton triples in UNO softball's loss to Iowa State
SOFTBALL

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Iowa State improved to 4-0 at the UNI Dome Tournament as the Cyclones downed UNO 4-2 Saturday afternoon.

Carli Spelhaug broke a 2-2 tie in the fifth inning with a two-run home run.

UNO's runs came in the first, when Allison Helton tripled and scored on a ground ball, and in the third, when Lynsey Tucker scored on Lexi Burkhardt's sacrifice fly. But the Mavs stranded runners in scoring position in four of the first five innings.

UNO (0-2) wraps up play at the tournament with games against Drake and UNI on Sunday.​

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

