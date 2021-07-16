Amanda Eberhart leaves UNO softball program, will coach at Valparaiso

Amanda Eberhart, UNO's softball coach the past three seasons, is leaving to become coach at Valparaiso.

"I'm grateful for my time at Omaha," said Eberhart, who had coaching stints at Purdue, IUPUI, Northwestern and Illinois-Chicago before arriving at UNO. "We overcame various challenges during my time here and our hard work paid off this season, reaching the league's championship game. I'm excited to watch this program continue to grow from afar and achieve great things both on and off the field."

The Mavs went through a transition phase with Eberhart as coach. They were 4-43 in her first season in 2019, but improved to 12-12 in 2020 before the season was canceled by COVID-19.

In 2021, the Mavs opened Connie Claussen Field and finished second in the Summit League regular season. They also reached the Summit tournament championship game for the first time, rallying late before falling to top-seeded South Dakota State 4-2 in the final.

Valparaiso went 5-35 in 2021, losing its last 24 games.