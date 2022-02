MADRID, Spain — Former Maverick Andrea Daves signed a pro contract with Madrid Club Futbol Femenino, becoming the first player from the women's program to sign professionally.

Daves currently plays for the club's B side, Reto Iberdrola Sur, in the second division.

Daves had eight goals and 14 assists in her 90 matches, including 68 starts, for the Mavericks in five seasons. She holds the program's Division I record in career assists.