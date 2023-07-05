The National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) Board of Directors announced Wednesday that Arizona State will join the league starting with the 2024-25 season.

This will be the first time UNO’s conference has expanded since the league began play in 2013. The Sun Devils will become the ninth member of the NCHC.

“The NCHC is ecstatic to welcome Arizona State,” conference commissioner Heather Weems said in a press release. “As the NCAA Division I landscape continues to change, ASU advances the NCHC’s competitive and fiscal stability while providing a destination trip for NCHC member institutions’ alumni and fans.”

The Mavericks will get an early taste of that destination trip January 5-6 as the Mavericks will play in the four-team Desert Hockey Classic hosted by the Sun Devils. Also competing will be Harvard and UMass Lowell.

“The rise of ASU hockey has been impressive, and this is a tremendous addition to the conference,” Omaha athletic director Adrian Dowell said. “The Sun Devils are one of the largest brands in all of college athletics and their accessible location gives the NCHC an even stronger footprint in the West.”

Although the NCHC is adding a ninth team, the conference will continue to use a 24-game NCHC schedule for each team in 2024-25 — the same as the first 10 seasons. A new three-year rotation and scheduling model will be implemented starting with the Sun Devils’ first season.

The new model will consist of three, three-team pods based on geography with teams guaranteed to play home and away series each season against fellow pod teams. The pods: UNO, Miami and Western Michigan; Minnesota Duluth, North Dakota and St. Cloud State; Arizona State, Colorado College and Denver.

The remaining 16 conference games will be played against the six “non-pod” teams.

The NCHC’s 2024-25 postseason format is still being evaluated and will be finalized in the coming months.

ASU elevated its hockey program to varsity status for the 2015-16 season. The Sun Devils secured an at-large berth to the 2019 NCAA tournament, becoming the fastest start-up program to qualify for the event.

“This will go down as one of the most influential days in the history of Sun Devil hockey,” ASU coach Greg Powers said. “To be accepted as a member into such a tremendous conference is an honor we will never take for granted.”

NCHC teams have made 13 Frozen Four appearances and won five NCAA championships.

ASU went 18-21 last season but posted wins over Top 10 teams North Dakota and Minnesota. The Sun Devils will officially join the conference on July 1, 2024.