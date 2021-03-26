Avoiding the penalty box is key in UNO hockey's NCAA regional game against Minnesota

Playing hard and playing smart.
UNO hockey coach Mike Gabinet hopes that’s a winning formula for Saturday night’s NCAA tournament game against Minnesota.
The fourth-seeded Mavericks will make their first regional appearance since 2015 when they play the top-seeded Gophers at 9 p.m. in Loveland, Colorado. That game will follow the first regional semifinal between second-seeded Minnesota State and third-seeded Quinnipiac.
UNO is 14-10-1 and ranked 12th while Minnesota is 23-6-0 and ranked second.
During a Zoom press conference Friday, Gabinet emphasized the need for UNO to stay out of the penalty box. The Mavs are second nationally in penalty minutes and the Gophers are 51st.
“Absolutely, staying out is one of our goals,” he said. “We need to play a hard, smart game and be disciplined enough not to take penalties.”
It’s been a waiting game for the Mavs, who haven’t played since a 5-4 loss to Denver in the first round of the NCHC playoffs March 13. UNO was whistled for nine penalties that day and the Pioneers rallied for three third-period goals.
“We need to find that happy medium,” senior defenseman Nate Knoepke said. “We want to play aggressive and play to our strengths but make sure we stay away from taking penalties.”
Minnesota coach Bob Motzko also spoke about the importance of avoiding unnecessary penalties.
“In college hockey, discipline is the main component to being a winning team,” he said. “I believe it’s something that helps us.”
The Mavs practiced last week with the hope of making the regional and held a scrimmage last Saturday. The Mavs found out they were in the tourney Sunday night and have had a busy week of preparation and travel.
None of the regional teams practiced Thursday after going through COVID-19 protocols. Three teams in the tournament — St. Lawrence, Notre Dame and Michigan — already have had to back out of the event because of positive tests.
“Right now, it’s kind of scary,” Knoepke said. “We’re trying to stay together as much as possible and build that team chemistry.”
UNO can draw strength from two regular-season wins over North Dakota, including one in overtime to end the regular season. The Fighting Hawks are the overall No. 1 seed in the 16-team tourney.
Minnesota opened the season with a 10-game win streak and went on to win the Big Ten Conference title. The Gophers are making their 38th tournament appearance but first since 2017.
The Mavs reached the NCAA tourney for the fourth time and first under Gabinet, in his fourth season as head coach.
UNO will seek to find a way to get some pucks past Minnesota goalie Jack LaFontaine. The senior started 27 games and is third in the nation with a 1.74 goals-against average.
The Mavs will counter with sophomore Isaiah Saville, who started 22 games and has a 2.86 goals-against average.
UNO sophomore forward Nolan Sullivan said the team is ready for the challenge ahead.
“I’m pumped,” he said. “We’re a physical team that blends all four of its lines and everybody is going to be competing their hardest.”
Gabinet said qualifying for a regional was a major positive during this pandemic-influenced season.
“There’s a great energy from our group,” he said. “We’re looking forward to representing our program and our university.”
The regional schedule
Saturday: No. 2 seed Minnesota State (20-4-1) vs. No. 3 Quinnipiac (17-7-4), 3 p.m. (ESPN3); No. 1 Minnesota (23-6-0) vs. No. 4 UNO (14-10-1), 9 p.m. (ESPNU)
Sunday: Final, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)
