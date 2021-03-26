Avoiding the penalty box is key in UNO hockey's NCAA regional game against Minnesota

Minnesota coach Bob Motzko also spoke about the importance of avoiding unnecessary penalties.

“In college hockey, discipline is the main component to being a winning team,” he said. “I believe it’s something that helps us.”

The Mavs practiced last week with the hope of making the regional and held a scrimmage last Saturday. The Mavs found out they were in the tourney Sunday night and have had a busy week of preparation and travel.

None of the regional teams practiced Thursday after going through COVID-19 protocols. Three teams in the tournament — St. Lawrence, Notre Dame and Michigan — already have had to back out of the event because of positive tests.

“Right now, it’s kind of scary,” Knoepke said. “We’re trying to stay together as much as possible and build that team chemistry.”

UNO can draw strength from two regular-season wins over North Dakota, including one in overtime to end the regular season. The Fighting Hawks are the overall No. 1 seed in the 16-team tourney.

Minnesota opened the season with a 10-game win streak and went on to win the Big Ten Conference title. The Gophers are making their 38th tournament appearance but first since 2017.