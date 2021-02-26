Ayo Akinwole scores career-high 32 points in UNO's win over Denver

DENVER — Senior guard Ayo Akinwole scored a career-high 32 points to lead UNO to an 80-76 win at Denver on Friday.

UNO, which is looking to clinch a spot in next week's Summit League tournament, led by 13 in the first half but trailed 66-59 with 10 minutes left. The Mavs, though, scored the next 10 points and Akinwole hit 4 of 4 free throws in the final 18 seconds to secure the road win.

La'Mel Robinson added 20 points for the Mavs, while center Matt Pile had 12 points and nine rebounds. UNO had to play the last 5:39 without Pile after he fouled out.

UNO and Denver will play again Saturday at 5 p.m.

