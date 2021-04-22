Ayo Akinwole transfers to Drake after four seasons at UNO

Ayo Akinwole is transferring to Drake.

The Papillion-La Vista grad announced last month he was entering the transfer portal after four seasons at UNO. He has a fifth season of eligibility due to the pandemic, and he'll spend it playing for the Bulldogs in Des Moines.

Drake is coming off one of its best seasons in program history. Third-year coach Darian DeVries — a former Creighton assistant — led Drake to a 26-5 record and an NCAA tournament appearance, its fifth ever and first since 2008.

Akinwole, an All-Nebraska pick coming out of Papio, played in 120 games during his UNO career. He averaged 13.0 points and 3.6 assists per game last season.

He's one of at least three UNO players who entered the transfer portal since the season ended. The other two, Marlon Ruffin and Jadin Booth, have not yet announced where they'll play next.

UNO has since added Omaha Central grad Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler as a transfer from Wichita State.

