Omaha baseball's season turned into a grind as injuries decimated its pitching staff. It was a grind right up to the final out of the regular season.

The Mavs needed to beat Northern Colorado last Saturday to clinch a spot in the Summit League tournament. UNO dug a 3-0 hole in the first inning but stayed close, scored the go-ahead run on an infield single in the seventh and held on for a 4-3 win.

"I'm so proud of the guys," coach Evan Porter said. "It's been a challenging season, with the injuries on the mound and in the field. It's led to some poor performances and just not a very consistent year.

"Sometimes when you have a difficult season, it's easy for guys to get negative and form cliques within the team. Our guys have not shown that."

Despite inconsistencies, Porter knows it's always better to be playing in the league tournament than sitting at home. Porter said those words Monday afternoon as he rode the team bus up I-29 to Fargo, North Dakota, site of this week's tournament. Omaha opens against regular-season league champ Oral Roberts at noon Wednesday.

"If you can make it into the postseason, anything can happen," said Porter, who led the Mavericks to its only NCAA regionals in 2019.

Omaha faces a formidable foe in Oral Roberts, which is on a 15-game win streak and went 23-1 in league play. ORU swept the Mavs in early April, which included wins of 5-4 and 8-5.

The Golden Eagles are a well-rounded team as they're 10th nationally in batting average (.317), fourth in ERA (3.71) and third in fielding percentage (.984).

Porter said he plans to start Harrison Kreiling, who has allowed two or fewer runs in four of his last five starts. The Omaha Westside grad is one of the UNO pitchers who has dealt with injuries as he missed nearly the first month of the season.

Omaha also has been without No. 1 starter Caleb Riedel and closer Rans Sanders with arm injuries. Porter said both could be available this week for short stints.

At the plate, Porter said this has been one of the best UNO offenses he's coached. Seven Mavs have hit at least four home runs and they're batting .283 as a team.

Shortstop Devin Hurdle has seen his average climb to .377, and in 23 games since the beginning of April, he's had 15 multi-hits games.

"He's had a great year offensively for us. He's been consistent. What he's done well compared to last year is he's staying within his strike zone and his plate discipline has gotten a lot better," Porter said. "He's such a strong kid that when he makes contact, he puts a lot of pressure on the defense."

But once again, the offensive leader has been third baseman Mike Boeve. The junior is batting .401 and a team-best 32 RBIs. His plate discipline is outstanding as he has 32 walks with nine strikeouts.

Boeve had one of UNO's biggest hits of the season Saturday. The Mavs trailed 3-2 in the seventh when Boeve's fourth homer of the season tied it. Porter said it was one of the longest home runs he's seen.

"He got every ounce of it," Porter said of Boeve. "That's what star players do, they step up in big moments. ... It kind of fired the guys up."

The other teams in the field are North Dakota State and South Dakota State, who play the late game Wednesday. Omaha was swept by SDSU this season and split two games with NDSU.