Bennett Hambrook hired as UNO hockey's director of operations

UNO hockey coach Mike Gabinet has hired Bennett Hambrook as the program's director of operations. Hambrook began his duties with the Mavs this week.
"Bennett is a tremendous addition to our hockey staff," Gabinet said. "He has over eight years of experience at the NCAA level both as a player and staff member."
Hambrook spent the past four seasons as an assistant at Hamilton, a college in New York where he also played collegiately. He was tam captain in 2016-17 when the team had its first 20-win season in school history.
UNO is coming off a 21-17 season.
A brief look at UNO hockey since 2010
2021-22 season
Record: 21-17 Coach: Mike Gabinet
Notables: Season ended in first round of the NCHC playoffs with series loss to Western Michigan
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
2020-21 season
Record: 14-11-1 Coach: Mike Gabinet
Notables: Reached NCAA tournament regionals, where Mavs fell to Minnesota 7-2
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
2019-20 season
Record: 14-17-5 Coach: Mike Gabinet
Notables: Postseason canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
2018-19 season
Record: 9-24-3 Coach: Mike Gabinet
Notable: Season ended in NCHC quarterfinal loss to Minnesota Duluth
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2017-18 season
Record: 17-17-2 Coach: Mike Gabinet
Notables: Gabinet's first season coaching Mavs, season ended in NCHC quarterfinal loss to North Dakota
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2016-17 season
Record: 17-17-5 Coach: Dean Blais
Notables: Blais final season coaching the Mavs; Forward Austin Ortega ties NCAA record for career game-winning goals (23)
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2015-16 season
Record: 18-17-1
Coach: Dean Blais
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014-15 season
Record: 20-13-6 Coach: Dean Blais
Notables: Finished season in NCAA Frozen Four; Forward Austin Ortega sets NCAA record for most game-winning goals in a season (11)
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2013-14 season
Record: 17-18-2 Coach: Dean Blais
Notables: First season in the NCHC
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2012-13 season
Record: 19-18-2 Coach: Dean Blais
Notables: Final season in the WCHA
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2011-12 season
Record: 14-18-6
Coach: Dean Blais
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2010-11 season
Record: 21-16-2 Coach: Dean Blais
Notables: First season in the WCHA; Blais wins WCHA coach of the year
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
