Bennett Hambrook hired as UNO hockey's director of operations

UNO hockey coach Mike Gabinet has hired Bennett Hambrook as the program's director of operations. Hambrook began his duties with the Mavs this week.

"Bennett is a tremendous addition to our hockey staff," Gabinet said. "He has over eight years of experience at the NCAA level both as a player and staff member."

Hambrook spent the past four seasons as an assistant at Hamilton, a college in New York where he also played collegiately. He was tam captain in 2016-17 when the team had its first 20-win season in school history.

UNO is coming off a 21-17 season.

