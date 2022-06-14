 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
HOCKEY

Bennett Hambrook hired as UNO hockey's director of operations

  • 0

UNO hockey coach Mike Gabinet has hired Bennett Hambrook as the program's director of operations. Hambrook began his duties with the Mavs this week.

"Bennett is a tremendous addition to our hockey staff," Gabinet said. "He has over eight years of experience at the NCAA level both as a player and staff member."

Hambrook spent the past four seasons as an assistant at Hamilton, a college in New York where he also played collegiately. He was tam captain in 2016-17 when the team had its first 20-win season in school history.

UNO is coming off a 21-17 season.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Steph Curry’s incredible 3-point streak has come to an end

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert