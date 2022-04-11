Benson grad Kenya Crandell will be back in Omaha, as UNO's new assistant coach

Chris Crutchfield added another assistant Monday who is very familiar with the Omaha area.

The UNO men's basketball coach named Kenya Crandell, who has been coaching for more than 20 years, to his staff.

Crandell starred at Omaha Benson as a point guard, leading the Bunnies to the 1992 state title. He then became a four-year starter at UNK, where he set a school record for assists and scored 1,119 points.

He got into coaching after that, spending six years in the 2000s as UNO's associate head coach.

He most recently he was an assistant at Texas-Rio Grande Valley from 2016 to 2021.

"I have known Kenya since his playing days at Nebraska-Kearney," Crutchfield said. "He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our staff. Kenya has established recruiting contacts and relationships throughout the country."

Before UTRGV, Crandell also was an assistant at Montana State and Northern Colorado.

Last week, Crutchfield named former North Dakota State's Kyan Brown as his assistant head coach.

