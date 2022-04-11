Benson grad Kenya Crandell will be back in Omaha, as UNO's new assistant coach

Chris Crutchfield added another assistant Monday who is very familiar with the Omaha area.
The UNO men's basketball coach named Kenya Crandell, who has been coaching for more than 20 years, to his staff.
Crandell starred at Omaha Benson as a point guard, leading the Bunnies to the 1992 state title. He then became a four-year starter at UNK, where he set a school record for assists and scored 1,119 points.
He got into coaching after that, spending six years in the 2000s as UNO's associate head coach.
He most recently he was an assistant at Texas-Rio Grande Valley from 2016 to 2021.
"I have known Kenya since his playing days at Nebraska-Kearney," Crutchfield said. "He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our staff. Kenya has established recruiting contacts and relationships throughout the country."
Before UTRGV, Crandell also was an assistant at Montana State and Northern Colorado.
OPS superintendent Cheryl Logan withdraws from Virginia school district superintendent search
Chatelain: After breaking Husker hearts, Charles Thompson watches his son lead Nebraska
Nebraska spring game format to pit offense vs. defense
Top recruits just the beginning of Nebraska's biggest recruiting event in recent memory
Ahead of his Nebraska visit, Ochaun Mathis is pursuing his next school like he does QBs
Omaha man accused of speeding, driving drunk in deadly crash posts bail
Shatel: Will Memorial Stadium — and Nebraska fans' hopes — be half full or half empty?
Omaha man was drunk and driving over 100 mph before fatal crash, police say
'Blunts in the bathrooms, skipping all the time': OPS students, staff confirm rising misbehavior
Dylan Raiola, Peach state stars and top-shelf DBs headline epic Nebraska recruiting weekend
Nebraska's 'dreadfully simple' spring game had the future to consider
Omaha man booked into jail in connection with fiery crash that killed 2 women
'Wear a diaper': Chelsea Handler talks about Omaha show, new relationship and laughing too hard
Nebraska lawmakers advance $900 million tax cut package, reject middle-income tax cuts
Nebraska spring game: Three things we learned, three things we still don't know
Last week, Crutchfield named former North Dakota State's Kyan Brown as his assistant head coach.
Photos: UNO introduces Chris Crutchfield as new basketball coach
New UNO men's basketball Head Coach Chris Crutchfield speaks after being introduced on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO Athletic Director Adrian Dowell, left, and new men's basketball Head Coach Chris Crutchfield listen to University of Nebraska President Ted Carter talk about the hiring of Crutchfield on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
New men's basketball Head Coach Chris Crutchfield turns around to talk about UNO Athletic Director Adrian Dowell at a press conference introducing Crutchfield on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
The UNO men's basketball team watch the new Head Coach Chris Crutchfield speak on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
New UNO men's basketball Head Coach Chris Crutchfield speaks after being introduced on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: New UNO men's basketball Head Coach Chris Crutchfield, UNO Athletic Director Adrian Dowell, UNO Chancellor Joanne Li, and University of Nebraska President Ted Carter turn around to try and see a message from Crutchfield's kids on the scoreboard on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
New UNO men's basketball Head Coach Chris Crutchfield speaks after being introduced on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO Athletic Director Adrian Dowell talks about what drew him to hire Chris Crutchfield on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: UNO Athletic Director Adrian Dowell, University of Nebraska President Ted Carter, Chris Crutchfield UNO Chancellor Joanne Li and, Jodi Crutchfield walk out for a press conference introducing Chris as the new UNO Men's basketball coach on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
University of Nebraska President Ted Carter says he thinks UNO will see winning on another level with Chris Crutchfield on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO Chancellor Joanne Li explains what she likes about the hiring of Chris Crutchfield on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports
The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com.