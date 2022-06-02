Bob Warming retires as UNO men's soccer coach

After 44 seasons that spanned eight universities and netted 485 wins, UNO men’s soccer coach Bob Warming announced his retirement Thursday.

"In my experience, who you work for and who you work with are everything for happiness … and for rewarding success," Warming said in press release. "I have been fortunate, in my coaching life, to have been around amazing people -- wonderful coaches, inspirational mentors, talented and competitive players, exceptional athletic directors and assistant athletic directors, generous donors, passionate supporters, caring academic support staff, fun sports information folks, compassionate athletic trainers, hardworking maintenance people, friendly custodians, great youth coaches, and parents of players supporting the process of helping their sons become exceptional.

"I have been so blessed to be a part of the journey and grateful for everyone who has made this coaching journey amazing.”

The 69-year-old came to UNO in 2018, and helped the program to its first NCAA tournament win in 2020. The Mavericks have produced nine Summit League first teamers during his tenure.

"Bob will be missed at Omaha," said Mike Kemp, executive associate athletic director. "His selfless act of coming out of retirement in 2018 to lead the program in its transition from the Jason Mims era helped to enhance the image of Omaha Men's Soccer. The involvement of a 'Hall of Fame Coach' insured the continued growth and success of our young men's soccer program."

"This is a bittersweet moment as we lose the incredible leader of our men's soccer program, yet we are also excited for Bob as his retirement allows him to spend more time with his family," UNO Athletic Director Adrian Dowell said in a release. "Bob's legacy extends well beyond the numerous accolades and championships, and his tenure will have a lasting impact on Omaha soccer and the industry. We are very thankful to Bob for his leadership as his success here continued the elevation of program's stature and has cemented a strong foundation. We are excited about the future of the program and will immediately begin a national search for the next leader of Omaha soccer."

Warming also found success at Creighton, including a College Cup appearance in 2002. He led the Bluejays from 1990-94 and returned from 2001-09 to become the winningest coach in program history.

He is also the first DI coach to lead four schools to a victory in the national tournament.

Warming also coached Penn State from 2010-17 and Saint Louis as well as stops at Old Dominion (1996), Charlotte (1982-88), Berry College (1977-81), and Transylvania University (1976).

