Both UNO teams are playing their best basketball heading into Summit League tournaments

The Mavs earned those wins despite losing a handful of players, including leading scorer Marlon Ruffin, Wanjang Tut, who had started the first 20 games, and Zach Thornhill, a starter last season who played in just six games this year.

UNO snapped a 14-game losing on Feb. 19 when Akinwole finished with a double-double.

"After that first win, you could see the weight being lifted off his shoulders," Hansen said of his senior guard.

Then last weekend in Denver, UNO won both games 80-76 despite center Matt Pile fouling out each night.

"We kind of had to piece it together both days. We had lineups that we normally don't have," Hansen said.

But the Mavs had a confident Akinwole on the court. He scored 32 the first night, then hit 4 of 4 free throws in the final 27 seconds last Saturday. Akinwole heads to Sioux Falls having made his last 22 free throws in a row.

Hansen said Akinwole's scoring output has "kind of happened organically" with him becoming more of an option in offensive sets.