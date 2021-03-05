Both UNO teams are playing their best basketball heading into Summit League tournaments

Injuries, not to mention losses on the scoreboard, kept piling up for the UNO men as the regular season neared an end.
Ayo Akinwole, a point guard from Papillion who had invested so much into the basketball program since joining the Mavs in 2017, decided to do something about it.
"In my head, I felt there was an opportunity. I had to be more aggressive," Akinwole said. "I tried to make something happen because at the end of the day, we needed someone to step up."
Akinwole had averaged 5.7 points in his first 111 career games with the Mavs. But during UNO's eight games in February, he averaged 19.9, scoring at least 15 every night. He set a career high with 27 early in the month, then broke that with a 32-point outburst last weekend.
Coach Derrin Hansen said Akinwole's work ethic and consistency have shone through during this stretch.
"Those things have kind of overcome some of our team's struggles. Guys were looking for him, guys were confident in him. He's confident in himself, so that has played a big role in winning three of our last four," Hansen said. "He's a super kid and deserves anything that comes his way."
Those three late wins helped UNO (5-19) secure a spot in the Summit League tournament, which begins Saturday in Sioux Falls. The Mavs play top-seeded South Dakota State at 5:45 p.m.
The Mavs earned those wins despite losing a handful of players, including leading scorer Marlon Ruffin, Wanjang Tut, who had started the first 20 games, and Zach Thornhill, a starter last season who played in just six games this year.
UNO snapped a 14-game losing on Feb. 19 when Akinwole finished with a double-double.
"After that first win, you could see the weight being lifted off his shoulders," Hansen said of his senior guard.
Then last weekend in Denver, UNO won both games 80-76 despite center Matt Pile fouling out each night.
"We kind of had to piece it together both days. We had lineups that we normally don't have," Hansen said.
But the Mavs had a confident Akinwole on the court. He scored 32 the first night, then hit 4 of 4 free throws in the final 27 seconds last Saturday. Akinwole heads to Sioux Falls having made his last 22 free throws in a row.
Hansen said Akinwole's scoring output has "kind of happened organically" with him becoming more of an option in offensive sets.
"To see him take a few more (shots), make a few more when we really needed them and still see him do what he does for our team in the locker room and on the defensive end, it probably has been his best stretch (of his college career)," Hansen said.
Akinwole hopes to carry his hot hand into a matchup against SDSU, a team UNO didn't play in the regular season because of COVID. The Jackrabbits' lineup includes Aurora graduate Baylor Scheierman, a first-team all-conference player who has nine double-doubles this season and is third in the country in defensive rebounding (8.57 per game).
Akinwole said it doesn't matter that the Mavs and Jackrabbits didn't play in the regular season.
"We've seen those guys in previous years, we've seen what they can do," he said. "We have to play like we're the underdogs."
UNO women
Like the Maverick men, the women's team has been playing its best basketball at the end of the season.
The Mavs were 2-11 in coach Carrie Banks' first season before winning three of their last four entering the Summit tournament. UNO has averaged 77.5 points in those four games — the Mavs had scored more than 66 once in their first 13 games.
Last weekend, center Elena Pilakouta tied her career high with 21 points in the first game against Denver before topping it with 24 the next day. She leads the team at 13.4 points a game.
Claire Killian (11.6) and Josie Filer (10.3) also average in double figures. Killian is UNO's top 3-point threat, making 39 this season, while Filer is the top rebounder (5.4).
The Mavs will need an efficient offense Saturday when they face top-seeded South Dakota State in the Summit League tournament quarterfinals at 11:45 a.m.
SDSU features all-conference players Myah Selland, Tylee Irwin and Paiton Burckhard. Selland is the league's player of the year, averaging 19.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
SDSU swept UNO in January, but the Mavs were within single digits in the fourth quarter of both games.
