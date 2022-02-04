Brian Cooper led UNO to the Frozen Four. Now he's an Olympian

It’s been a complicated process, but Brian Cooper says it’s all worth it.

The former UNO hockey captain will represent America as a member of the U.S. Olympic team.

“There’s been a lot of paperwork,” he said. “But to get this chance to play for my country is something I couldn’t miss.”

Cooper played for the Mavericks from 2012-16 and was a member of the 2015 team that reached the national semifinals, known as the Frozen Four. He was team captain the following season when UNO rose to No. 1 in the rankings.

He spent time as a professional in the American Hockey League with the Anaheim and Nashville organizations before taking his game to Sweden three years ago. The 28-year-old defenseman plays in the Swedish Hockey League.

Cooper will be part of an Olympics contingent that has strong UNO ties. Head coach David Quinn and assistant Mike Hastings both spent time as assistants with the Mavs.

The connection to Hastings perhaps was a key to Cooper’s selection on the Olympic roster. Hastings recruited him to play at UNO, though the coach left shortly before Cooper’s arrival to become head coach at Minnesota State.