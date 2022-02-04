Brian Cooper led UNO to the Frozen Four. Now he's an Olympian

It’s been a complicated process, but Brian Cooper says it’s all worth it.
The former UNO hockey captain will represent America as a member of the U.S. Olympic team.
“There’s been a lot of paperwork,” he said. “But to get this chance to play for my country is something I couldn’t miss.”
Cooper played for the Mavericks from 2012-16 and was a member of the 2015 team that reached the national semifinals, known as the Frozen Four. He was team captain the following season when UNO rose to No. 1 in the rankings.
He spent time as a professional in the American Hockey League with the Anaheim and Nashville organizations before taking his game to Sweden three years ago. The 28-year-old defenseman plays in the Swedish Hockey League.
Cooper will be part of an Olympics contingent that has strong UNO ties. Head coach David Quinn and assistant Mike Hastings both spent time as assistants with the Mavs.
The connection to Hastings perhaps was a key to Cooper’s selection on the Olympic roster. Hastings recruited him to play at UNO, though the coach left shortly before Cooper’s arrival to become head coach at Minnesota State.
“I think he felt kind of bad about that, but I understood,” Cooper said. “I’ve always had a good relationship with him and I’m pretty sure he was in my corner.”
Hastings, who will coach the team’s defensemen, said Cooper is a solid fit for the Olympic squad.
“He’s a strong player and a good character guy,” Hastings said. “I’m glad Brian will be getting this opportunity because he deserves it.”
Cooper said that opportunity arose when the NHL made the pandemic-based decision Dec. 22 not to send its players to the Olympics in Beijing, China. The USA Hockey organization then worked to find players to fill the American roster.
“I’m sure they had a lot of people in mind already,” he said. “I thought playing well in Sweden would definitely put me on their radar.”
Cooper made sure that several important entities — USA Hockey, Quinn and Hastings — all knew that he was interested. He also is quick to share credit with his wife Lindsey, who insisted he didn’t give up his Olympic dream.
“My wife was very encouraging through the whole process,” he said. “I felt more confident that I had a chance to make the team.”
Cooper’s persistence was rewarded when the Olympic roster was announced a few weeks ago.
“It was exciting,” he said. “But I’m not sure I realized how much work it was going to be to get over to Beijing.”
Cooper had to undergo several pre-Olympic wellness checks, fill out a lot of forms and arrange a travel visa to China — all while still playing for his Swedish team.
His call to a World-Herald reporter came shortly before midnight Sweden time after one of his games.
“It’s been a pretty hectic few weeks,” he said. “But I was willing to do whatever needed to be done.”
Cooper met up with the team in China before the official opening ceremonies. The squad will hold a few practices and play an exhibition Feb. 7 before its first game three days later.
He said Russia, Canada and Germany loom as the probable favorites.
Cooper and his wife live in Omaha during the offseason. She won’t be allowed to attend the Games in person because of the Olympics’ COVID concerns. USA Hockey is arranging viewing parties in America for players’ family members.
“I’m excited about being able to represent UNO and my country,” Cooper said. “It’s an awesome feeling to think about.”
