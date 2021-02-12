Brock Bremer records hat trick in UNO hockey's win over Colorado College

The little guy came up big Friday night for UNO.

Freshman Brock Bremer had a hat trick Friday night to lead the Mavericks to a 7-1 win over Colorado College. The victory at Baxter Arena boosted UNO to 12-6-1 and dropped the Tigers to 3-12-2.

Bremer, the smallest player on the team at 5 foot 5 and 140 pounds, scored two power-play goals three minutes apart in the second period. He then capped the night with his third goal in the final minute of the game.

Bremer also had two assists for a five-point night.

"He was great tonight," UNO coach Mike Gabinet said. "It's nice to see him skating well and competing hard."

The Mavs broke the game open with a four-goal second period. Jimmy Glynn and Ryan Brushett also scored to put UNO on top 5-0.

"Our power play got us going," Gabinet said. "I thought our forwards skated well all night."

Chayse Primeau scored midway through the first period to give the Mavs a lead it would never surrender. It was the eighth goal of the season for Primeau, putting him one behind team leader Taylor Ward.