Carrie Banks wants Maverick women to focus on consistent and efficient execution

Carrie Banks has spent the past eight months getting to know her team since being hired as UNO coach.

Game conditions, though, can be completely different than the practice gym. And in the past two games, Banks has learned a lot about how her Mavericks (1-2) handle late-game situations.

At Northern Colorado on Nov. 29, there were three lead changes and two ties in the final five minutes before senior Claire Killian's layup with 1.1 seconds left gave UNO a 66-64 win. Then last Sunday at Illinois, UNO rallied from 10 down in the fourth quarter and had a chance to win on its final possession before losing 53-50.

"In conference, usually there's five to seven games that are decided by seven points or less," Banks said. "It gets them in the mentality that, hey, we can win those games. I like that they've been able to execute down the stretch."

The Mavs get to face another Power Five opponent, Kansas State, at 1 p.m. Saturday. The Wildcats (3-2) knocked off No. 22 South Dakota State 62-53 Thursday.

UNO will be looking for more consistency on offense. The Mavs average 53 points a game and are shooting 30.5% from the field.