Carrie Banks wants Maverick women to focus on consistent and efficient execution

Carrie Banks has spent the past eight months getting to know her team since being hired as UNO coach.
Game conditions, though, can be completely different than the practice gym. And in the past two games, Banks has learned a lot about how her Mavericks (1-2) handle late-game situations.
At Northern Colorado on Nov. 29, there were three lead changes and two ties in the final five minutes before senior Claire Killian's layup with 1.1 seconds left gave UNO a 66-64 win. Then last Sunday at Illinois, UNO rallied from 10 down in the fourth quarter and had a chance to win on its final possession before losing 53-50.
"In conference, usually there's five to seven games that are decided by seven points or less," Banks said. "It gets them in the mentality that, hey, we can win those games. I like that they've been able to execute down the stretch."
The Mavs get to face another Power Five opponent, Kansas State, at 1 p.m. Saturday. The Wildcats (3-2) knocked off No. 22 South Dakota State 62-53 Thursday.
UNO will be looking for more consistency on offense. The Mavs average 53 points a game and are shooting 30.5% from the field.
"This week we've worked on just trying to be more efficient in some areas," the coach said. "There's still a lot of growth that we need on the offensive end. I think our execution could be a lot better.
"I've been really impressed with their ability to get stops in the half court. They have done that against some really talented teams."
UNO have been short-handed, especially in the post. Center Mariah Murdie, a preseason all-conference pick, made her season debut at Illinois, playing 15 minutes off the bench.
But the Mavs have gotten some solid guard play. Turnovers were a huge issue last season, when they averaged 18.3 a game. They've cut that to 12.7. Killian averages a team-best 11.7 points and has hit six 3-pointers.
"I think Claire is playing like a senior, she's feeling confident," Banks said. "She has a good leadership ability and respect among her teammates."
Sophomore point guard Sarah Schmitt also has made strides, averaging 8.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists. Schmitt scored nine total points in 16 games as a freshman.
"She's probably more of a surprise to people who haven't seen her in practice everyday. We've seen her do some really good things in practice," Banks said. "I think for her, it was about opportunity and getting the chance. She's making the most of her chance."
UNO is next scheduled to open Summit League play Jan. 2, but Banks said the Mavs are looking to add nonconference contests for the rest of December. She said playing more games would be advantageous as the Mavs get used to a new system.
