Casey Roehl named play-by-play broadcaster for UNO hockey games

Casey Roehl has been named the new play-by-play broadcaster for UNO hockey games.

The native of Alaska has won numerous broadcasting awards and has experience calling college hockey, soccer, basketball, baseball and softball. He has handled play-by-play duties for the Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHS), Corpus Christi IceRays (NAHL) and the Alaska Aces (ECHL).

He also has been the broadcaster for the Alaska-Anchorage hockey team.

“We are very pleased to have Casey join the Maverick team and carry on the strong tradition of broadcast excellence,” interim athletic director Mike Kemp said. “Casey’s experience and versatility will be a great asset.”

Roehl replaces Donnie Baarns, who had been the voice of UNO hockey since 2016.

The Mavs open the season Oct. 2 at home against Lake Superior State.

