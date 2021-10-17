Chayse Primeau, Taylor Ward lead UNO hockey to win over Alaska Fairbanks

Chayse Primeau and Taylor Ward each scored two goals as No. 13 Omaha beat Alaska Fairbanks 5-1 to sweep a weekend series.
The Mavericks (5-1) scored five unanswered goals after falling behind 1-0 early en route to their fifth straight win.
Brannon McManus also scored a buzzer-beating power-play goal for UNO, and Isaiah Saville made 19 saves on 20 Nanook shots.
UNO outshot the Nanooks 32-20 and scored a pair of power-play goals.
The Mavericks' season-opening homestand continues with a series against Long Island starting Oct. 29 at 7:07 p.m.
