Chayse Primeau, Taylor Ward lead UNO hockey to win over Alaska Fairbanks
HOCKEY

Chayse Primeau and Taylor Ward each scored two goals as No. 13 Omaha beat Alaska Fairbanks 5-1 to sweep a weekend series.

The Mavericks (5-1) scored five unanswered goals after falling behind 1-0 early en route to their fifth straight win.

Brannon McManus also scored a buzzer-beating power-play goal for UNO, and Isaiah Saville made 19 saves on 20 Nanook shots.

UNO outshot the Nanooks 32-20 and scored a pair of power-play goals.

The Mavericks' season-opening homestand continues with a series against Long Island starting Oct. 29 at 7:07 p.m.

